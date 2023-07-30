Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dating to the days of War Memorial Stadium, Jonathan Dandes has been one of the most prominent executive figures in Buffalo Bisons history. He was inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame in July after a career that has included eight years as the vice president/general manager of Stadium Services (1988-1995) – where he was heavily involved in the design and opening of then-Pilot Field – and 18 years as president of Rich Baseball Operations (2001-2018).

Buffalo Bisons slate Sept. 2 bobblehead night for 'superfan' Mark Aichinger The team revealed the promotion with a Twitter video featuring Aichinger, 59, the mentally and physically disabled North Buffalo man who sits in Section 102 and is one of the ballpark's most vocal fans on a daily basis.

Now serving as Rich Products’ corporate vice president of government relations and special projects, Dandes has a long career in service and chairs the Ralph C. Wilson Explore & More Children’s Museum and is vice chair of the Shea’s Performing Arts Center. He has served as a chair of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the Buffalo Zoological Society, the Erie County Medical Center and Visit Buffalo Niagara, and is the longest-serving member of the University at Buffalo Council.

Dandes, 69, recently chatted with The Buffalo News about his career and some of the moments he’s experienced during his long run with the Bisons. The conversation is lightly edited for space and clarity.

Buffalo News: Reflecting on the Hall of Fame ceremony, so much in the baseball end of your career is about relationships. What does the honor mean and how significant was it to have former managers like Terry Collins and Jeff Datz attend?

Dandes: It was fun and humbling. When ‘Booch’ (Rich Baseball president Mike Buczkowski) first called me to tell me, I was really humbled. Quite an emotional moment. One of the things that has been emblematic of Bison Baseball, and this starts with Bob and Mindy (Rich), has been all of those relationships. I can’t say enough about what Bob and Mindy have meant both personally and from a career perspective. I often talk about the extended Rich family and that’s a real thing.

I’ve known Terry Collins for over 30 years now and he’s one of my closest personal friends. We’ve gone through two or three lifetimes together. Same thing with Jeff Datz. He flew across the country from Arizona and that was an off-the-charts surprise. I had no idea. Terry flew in from Florida. My phone started with guys like Eric Wedge, Jeff Manto, Torey Lovullo, all of them killing me. One of them said, ‘How many doubles did you hit?’ Guys who’ve had great careers here in Buffalo and with whom we have maintained very, very strong relationships. That was spectacular. You can’t duplicate that.

BN: You’ve kept up with several former managers, but there was such pride from the organization when Terry was hired by the Mets and got them to the World Series. What has that relationship been like?

JD: We’ve gone through every permutation of his career in all these places but had a good laugh during this thinking about most games managed in Mets history (1,134). We were thrilled when he got the job. Almost every one of those games you’d watch him on SNY do the postgame press conference and one of the New York reporters would ask a question and I’d know his real answers. I’d call him, maybe midnight or later and I’d go, ‘Now, did you really want to say that? What you really meant was this, I think.’ And then he would go off. That’s the relationship we’ve had.

BN: As an employee of Rich Products in that mid- to late ’80s period, how did you end up in baseball?

JD: I had come to Rich Products as the product manager for the “Bar-B-Q” line. I had been in the restaurant business, and I moved to Rich’s in the food service division. One day I got a call from from Bob about the baseball team and he said, “I want you to focus on the food service side.” That’s how it started at War Memorial. Bob made the deal with Jimmy Griffin (to build Pilot Field), Mike Billoni was the GM and I became vice president of Stadium Services, all of the non-baseball stuff.

BN: So much was unique when the ballpark opened in 1988 and a lot was connected to food. Almost no one had a restaurant or a food court in a ballpark in the 1980s, certainly not in the minor leagues. How important was that part of the operation?

JD: The impetus and motivation from Bob and Mindy was how are we going to be different. Back then it was boiled hot dogs, and you didn’t really go to the ballpark to eat. Their directive was if we’re going to try and sell season tickets, let’s figure out how people can come to the ballpark and eat as part of the deal. It was part of the whole persona of Bison Baseball. Pettibones Grille (the current Pub at the Park restaurant) became an easy fix to that. When we were talking about concession stands, how do people of Western New York eat their hot dogs? They grill them. That was unheard of. I remember talking to Joe Spear (the ballpark’s lead architect from Kansas City-based HOK) and saying we need to put exhaust hoods at all of our concession stands and he was baffled. We built it into the budget and Bob and Mindy said yes, absolutely. The food service piece of our operation was always very important.

BN: Over 35 years, there have been so many moments for you, both baseball and outside of it. You’re in the picture the week before the park opened in 1988 with George H.W. Bush and Jack Kemp visiting. You’re in the picture with Mike Billoni and Gloria Estefan when she came for her concert that summer. How surreal do some of those times seem?

JD: Extraordinarily fortunate at being able to do things that are so unique. I look at those pictures now and I just wish I had more hair. Bob and Mindy have been producing Broadway productions and a couple of years ago they do, “On Your Feet: The Gloria Estefan Story.” Well, what was Gloria’s point of reference? “Hey, Mindy, remember when I came to Buffalo?” So we gave her the pictures.

Vice President Bush at the time had come to Buffalo to get Jack Kemp’s endorsement, comes to the Ellicott Square Building. The next thing I know is I get a phone call that says the vice president of the United States and Jack Kemp are on their way from Ellicott Square to see the ballpark. I said, “Holy cow, that’s like two minutes from here.” There are pictures where you see all of the Secret Service guys with their hands in their jackets with their machine guns. They’re thinking this is an open space. The bad guys could be anywhere. We’ve got the vice president of the United States and Jack Kemp with Bob Rich looking at the ballpark. Enormous publicity. How does that stuff happen? Be in the right place at the right time.

BN: After all the hype over the opening, you now have the oldest ballpark in Triple-A. So how do you continue to evolve?

We have a responsibility that we take very seriously, that we embrace as part of not only our business model, but our philosophic direction. It’s in our belief system that we need to provide Buffalo and Western New York with the best possible baseball experience. That comes directly from Bob and Mindy. They challenge us. What is our next iteration of things? How do we continue? One of the things that we embrace at Rich Products is continuous improvement.

We’ve had tremendous support from Mayor Brown for capital improvements. We’ve also spent $25 million of our own money in a variety of areas and motivation is to continue to do more stuff. We’ve been talking with Populous and HOK for several years about that iteration and try to make a case for additional public funding, knowing the way Bob and Mindy have stepped up. The newer ballparks are much smaller, focused on points of service and ballpark “neighborhoods” and party areas. And we have these conversations with Populous on an ongoing basis.

BN: After the Bisons finally won their first American Association title in 1997 at Iowa, outside the clubhouse waiting to go in were you and (former Herd VP) Marta Hiczewski. You were both donning old sweaters and slickers knowing you were about to get soaked by champagne. The first championship clincher remains one of the Bisons’ greatest moments. What are your memories of it?

Inside Baseball: Twenty years later, a look at the Bisons' first modern-era champions In 1997, the Bisons finally overcame a decade of heartache to win the first league championship of their modern era under the ownership of Bob and Mindy Rich in the final season of the American Association.

JD: It is a lifetime moment, a lifetime memory. There we are, dripping with champagne. And because of how Bob and Mindy Rich do things, we had like 15 cases of it. Just everywhere. I don’t remember who in all the noise, but one of the players stands up and says, “Guys remember this moment, because it may never happen again in your lifetime.” That has stayed with me all these years. We’ve been able to do a couple more of those, and one in Springdale (the Rich Double-A team in Arkansas), but that night and moment is forever etched in my brain. As a team and an organization, it’s a crowning achievement and I still wear my ring proudly.

BN: Given so much time was spent in the ’80s and ’90s on the failed quest for Major League Baseball, what were your emotions in 2020 and 2021 when the Blue Jays played here and that dream came true?

JD: That was spectacular. And that gets back to relationships. Mike Buczkowski deserves all the credit for for making that happen and the conversation became an easy one because who’s the president of the Toronto Blue Jays and who’s the general manager? The first is our old farm director from the Cleveland days and a guy that we’ve known for 30 years (Mark Shapiro) and the other is another farm director from the later Cleveland years (Ross Atkins). They had thoughts to play elsewhere, but the conversations from them began, “I know those guys and I know how they’re going to treat the team.” And so many of the players had come through here and they were saying, “If we have to play anywhere but Toronto, we might as well come to Buffalo.”

We had guys like (former Blue Jays president) Paul Beeston saying very quietly about us, ‘Yeah, those guys can do this.’ And we pulled it off. It was just extraordinary. We had done exhibitions before and we’ve had our share of major league rehab guys. But we have a home series with the New York Yankees? The Houston Astros? The Red Sox? It was unheard of. The building was built to accommodate Major League Baseball, so we were sort of there in terms of the infrastructure and the bones of the building.

BN: As an old Flushing, Queens native, what were your emotions to have the New York Mets come here in 2009, even though it turned into four mostly tough years?

JD: We knew that we needed to make some type of change because the Indians were leaving and the Mets came available. Here I am walking into old Shea Stadium and I grew up in Shea Stadium. Booch and I are sitting in (Mets COO) Jeff Wilpon’s office. The office faced the field and over his shoulder was downtown Flushing. We had just met and we introduce ourselves and he asks where we’re from. Booch says he grew up in Buffalo and I remember saying, “Jeff, I grew up about one mile over your left shoulder.” He laughed and said, “No you didn’t,” and I just said, “Yes I did. I would take the Number 7 IRT train from downtown Flushing right here.” So it was a great start but I know it didn’t end well and we’ve been through that with teams. Who would have thought that any number of years later, we’d be talking to Mark and Ross about the Blue Jays coming here to play? And it started in 2013 with Paul Beeston and (player development director) Charlie Wilson, who was a superstar for us when the Blue Jays first came.