Matt Hague is happy to be back in Buffalo because his post-playing career has accelerated to Triple-A as the Bisons' hitting coach.

It's also because it reminds him of the 2015 season, the summer of #MattVP in Buffalo. Hague won the International League batting title with one of the greatest offensive seasons in franchise history. It resulted in him joining Jhonny Peralta as the Bisons' only modern-era league MVPs and created his résumé to claim a spot in the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame.

Hague had been acquired from the Pittsburgh organization the previous August after a good run in Indianapolis and batted .377 in 13 games for Buffalo. He simply went off for the Herd in 2015, batting .338 with 33 doubles, 11 homers, and 92 RBIs as the club created the social media hashtag to promote his MVP candidacy.

"Thinking to '15, it was a really good year, really good," Hague said. "A lot of kudos go to (ex-Yankee infielder and Indy hitting coach) Mike Pagliarulo for helping me with swing changes and movement profiles at the plate that I carried here. In Buffalo, there was freedom for me to explore what I can do. It was one of the best times I had in my career for sure, a really cool, fun experience."

Hague, longtime Bisons executive Jonathan Dandes and former Buffalo pitcher Pete Filson comprise the three-man class that will be enshrined into the Hall prior to the July 1 game against Worcester in Sahlen Field. Each will be honored with a video presentation during inning breaks.

The pregame festivities will be held in the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant from 4 to 5:30 p.m., where fans can dine on the restaurant's buffet from 4 to 5 and then stay for the induction and conversation with the new Hall of Famers. Fans can enter with their game ticket and then purchase the buffet but reservations must be made at Bisons.com or PubatthePark.com.

Hague, 37, is the first player chosen from the Blue Jays era, which began in 2013. The Bisons surprised Hague with news of the honor during their first team meeting here in March and tweeted a video of the announcement by Rich Baseball Operations president Mike Buczkowski on Wednesday. Hague recalled it seemed odd there was a camera in the room and the team was making sure he was standing in a certain spot.

It was supposed to just be a team meeting... and then we told Matt Hague he was a Hall of Famer! 👏👏July 1st pregame Induction Dinner: https://t.co/amKDvcRH7t@mdhague | @MiLB pic.twitter.com/bpkMjrZWO3 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 22, 2023

"We were just going to have the normal team meeting to talk about some normal stuff to get ready to prepare for the season. He dropped that out of nowhere," Hague said. "I was completely shocked. Pretty neat experience. Pretty shocking."

Hague didn't hit a home run in his 43 big-league games and had just 61 in seven Triple-A seasons, but he knew how to make contact. His career average at the top rung of the minors was .298, and he had 180 doubles.

His 2015 season was a model of consistency as he won the batting title by 31 points, and led the league in hits (177) and on-base percentage (.416). He struck out only 65 times and walked 61, posted a 37-game on-base streak and failed to reach in back-to-back games just once all year. His two-year Buffalo average of .342 is tops in the modern era.

"I wasn't necessarily an athletic mover. So for me it was high-compete at-bats with high focus and game planning," Hague said. "They really put me in a position to understand what I do well. I had some really good teammates, a bunch of guys that really jelled, shared information, shared their feelings on what they were seeing in the box. And honestly, there were guys on base all the time."

Hague said 2015 manager Gary Allenson and hitting coach Richie Hebner kept the club loose each day. Five games over .500 in mid-August, the Bisons couldn't overcome callups and rough play down the stretch in dropping 17 of the final 21 games to finish 68-76.

“He’s great at practice. He disciplines himself and carries it into the game,” Allenson marveled of Hague one night that summer.

“The good thing about him is he never gets in a slump," added Hebner later in the season. "He’ll go 0-for-6 and get three hits the next night.”

Hague retired after the 2018 season and became a hitting instructor with the Blue Jays, both organizationally and with teams. He was at Double-A New Hampshire last year before returning to Buffalo, where the club struggled badly at the plate in the face of cold weather in April before bouncing back the last two months.

The Bisons entered the weekend tied for sixth in the 20-team league with a .264 team batting average. They're a classic Hague-led group: Second in walks, third in on-base percentage, last in strikeouts and last in home runs.

"We're a team that's built on high contact, not striking out very much," Hague said. "Just kind of grinding out at-bats. We've come a long way and it's a young group with as many as nine homegrown players. They're getting better."

The Bisons had a low moment in April, when Iowa Cubs pitchers carried no-hitters into the final inning of both ends of a doubleheader here. Things have dramatically improved since as Ernie Clement and Spencer Horwitz have had chances in Toronto, Davis Schneider has been a breakout performer with 14 home runs, L.J. Talley had a six-hit game and the tandem of Wynton Bernard and Rafael Lantigua have provided lots of consistent at-bats.

"They're in a good spot now," Hague said. "I think a lot of our guys took (the Iowa twin bill) as a learning experience against a veteran team on understanding the importance of swing maintenance and game plans. You have to commit to that with pitchers that will expose you.

"Tendencies show up early in the season. It's actually kind of a blessing in disguise that we had so many struggles early. You can go over what breaks down and now we're more well-equipped to be where they're at."

Heim in final All-Star vote

A career year for Texas catcher and Amherst native Jonah Heim has him against Baltimore sensation Adley Rutschman in the final vote for the American League's starting slot at next month's All-Star Game in Seattle.

Heim entered the weekend batting .276 with 10 homers and 54 RBIs, already six more than his career high and the most by a Texas catcher before the All-Star Game since Pudge Rodriguez had 80 in 2000. Heim hit .227-16-48 last season.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said of Heim. “That's pretty strong evidence that this man should be considered to start the All-Star Game."

The second phase of voting starts at noon Monday on MLB.com and runs through noon Thursday. Winners are announced Thursday at 7 on ESPN.

The Elly Show

Reds veteran Joey Votto has hit three homers in his first week back in the big leagues after shoulder surgery, but he's just a bit player in the Elly De La Cruz show. The Cincinnati rookie hit for the cycle in Friday's 11-10 win over Atlanta, the first time a Red has done that since Eric Davis in 1989.

In his first 15 games in the big leagues, De La Cruz is batting .361 with a .656 slugging percentage and 1.074 OPS. His speed around the bases is awe-inspiring.

“This is extreme, but has there been a better switch-hitting, speed-power guy?” Votto said Friday. “The only comp I can think of is Mickey Mantle. A young Mickey Mantle. ... I’ve got nobody to compare him to. There’s no precedent I’ve seen in my experience.”

Elly De La Cruz hits for the cycle in just his 15th career game - the 3rd-fewest since 1900.(MLB X @@BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/iudIauLEog — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2023

Jays continue to confound

An unfathomable fact Friday night in Toronto: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s three-run homer in the Blue Jays' loss to Oakland was his first of the season in Rogers Centre, a span of 154 at-bats over 33 games. It was his 10th homer of the year overall. Last season, Guerrero belted 19 of his 32 home runs on the shore of Lake Ontario.

Speaking of the Jays, they entered the weekend just 7-17 against the AL East – and 34-19 against the rest of baseball. The only teams worse in their division were Oakland (4-23 vs. the AL West) and Colorado (4-15 vs. the NL West).

"No matter who we're playing, no matter where we're playing, it's kind of time to show who we are consistently," said manager John Schneider. "It's just being locked in mentally for nine innings every single game.”

Around the horn

• After the atrocities committed in silence by the Hockey Hall of Fame committee last week, anyone still want to complain about the voting in baseball? You can go on the baseball writers' website and see more than 300 of the 389 ballots cast in the 2023 election of Scott Rolen.

• The Reds entered Saturday's play on a 12-game winning streak that has taken them from 29-35 to the top of the National League Central. The Pirates broke a 10-game losing streak Friday at Florida that took them to 34-40 after a 20-8 start. They have slid from first to fourth.

• Think new rules make a difference? Through Friday, there had been 1,620 stolen bases around the majors this season, a massive uptick from the 1,052 at the same date last season.