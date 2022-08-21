Inside Baseball: In wake of massive slump, Yankees' historic start feels like a mirage

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There are split-personality seasons, and then there are the 2022 New York Yankees.

They've become impossible to watch and impossible to turn away from at the same time. Any new low seems like it can be surpassed.

That first half that saw the Yankees win 44 of their first 60 games and hit early July at 61-23 feels like a complete mirage now. A 15½-game lead in the American League East has been nearly halved and no matter how this weekend's series against the Blue Jays turns out, you keep wondering what the end point is here.

After the Jays leave town, the Yankees play the Mets for two games in the Bronx before heading on a West Coast trip. What if things go badly against the Mets? Hal Steinbrenner has infinitely more patience than his father did, but how much rope do GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone really have left?

Left fielder on Gabriel Moreno's ball-through-the-wall double for Bisons: 'I honestly just heard a thud' On Wednesday night, Bisons catcher Gabriel Moreno unleashed a mighty swing that created a bizarre moment no one on hand had ever seen.

Cashman traded away Jordan Montgomery and brought in Frankie Montas and that's been a disaster on both counts. Montgomery didn't get a win in his last eight starts in New York. In his first three in St. Louis? He's 3-0, 0.54. Not a ringing endorsement of Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake. Cashman was overly hesitant to inject any life into the Yankees' comatose attack by calling up prospects, while teams like the Mets, Braves and Orioles show no such indecision.

Meanwhile, Boone is making references to a "rough stretch." The Yankees entered Saturday having lost 19 of 28 and they led after five innings in just eight of those 28 games. Since July 9, their record was 12-24 and it doesn't take an advanced analytics degree to point out that's an insult to rough stretches.

It's a good thing the Blue Jays and Rays haven't cut into the Yankees' division lead even more.

"I don’t give a crap about the lead. Play better. We’ll handle it," Boone scowled after Friday's 4-0 loss to the Jays, the Yankees' fifth shutout defeat in the last two weeks. "You can talk about that – eight, nine, seven, 10 – we need to play better. If we play like this, it’s not going to matter anyway.

"We handle our business, we’re in a great spot. You should be a little (ticked) off right now. We have a really good team and it’s been long enough now to where it’s been an extended period of struggle. We need to do better.”

You can blame injuries to a point. Giancarlo Stanton started rehab this weekend at Double-A Somerset. Matt Carpenter, Chad Green and Michael King are out. But so many guys are underachieving all at the same time that it's hard to believe. Even Aaron Judge went into Saturday's game mired in a 2-for-23 rut.

He wasn't alone. Josh Donaldson was 6 for 37, Anthony Rizzo 6 for 38 and Gleyber Torres 6 for 40. Andrew Benintendi was 7 for 35 and D.J. LeMahieu 4 for 28.

Clay Holmes and Aroldis Chapman can no longer be trusted to get hitters out with any consistency and Chapman earned one of the all-time vultures Wednesday when he gave up a three-run double in the 10th to Tampa Bay's Francisco Mejia -- and then got a win on Donaldson's walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the inning. You thought that might be a turning point to the Yankees' season but their morose play in the first two games against the Blue Jays makes it seem like the Donaldson moment never happened.

It produced exactly zero momentum, the complete opposite reaction the Blue Jays had to their six-run inning Wednesday against Baltimore. The Jays were locked in a scoreless game and would have slipped out of a playoff spot had they lost it and been swept by the upstart Orioles. Instead, George Springer's first career pinch hit ignited a huge inning and the carryover took Toronto through the first two games in the Bronx.

Social media apologists are quick to point out the Yankees' 3-15 record that closed the 2000 season and immediately preceded their fourth World Series title in five years. Memo to Bomberheads: That team had two Hall of Famers (Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera), two borderline ones (Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte), a Hall of Fame manager (Joe Torre) and Yankees legends Paul O'Neill, Jorge Posada, Tino Martinez and Bernie Williams. And that group already had three Series rings.

Other than perhaps Judge, is there anyone on the current roster living in that kind of air?

Hader's struggles continue

It's pretty clear the Brewers knew Josh Hader was broken before they sent him to San Diego in what at the time seemed like a shockingly bizarre trade for a team leading its division. Suddenly, it seems like Padres manager Bob Melvin can't use MLB's save leader in high leverage situations.

Hader didn't give up a run and was 18 for 18 in save opportunities in April and May. When the calendar hit July 1, he was 24 for 25 and his ERA for the season was 1.09.

Since then? Hader has a 13.50 ERA (allowing 19 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings) and has walked 10 with a strike percentage barely over 60. He's at 16.20 in five outings with the Padres since the trade and got booed vociferously in Petco Park during losses to the Nationals on Thursday and Friday, the first for a bases-loaded walk and the second for a three-run implosion in the ninth when his throwing error scored the go-ahead run and was followed by a two-run homer.

"Has to resolve itself one way or the other at this point," Melvin said glumly after Friday's meltdown. "New team, got off to a little bit of a slow start. Gave him a clean inning today, two days in a row, trying to get him some work and get him through it. It certainly didn't happen for him ... we'll see where it goes."

Around the horn

• The Mariners seem like a good bet to end a 21-year playoff drought that's the longest in the four major sports. The Phillies' drought that stretches to 2011 also might get stopped come October. If they both happen, the Sabres' dry spell that dates to 2011 will be the third-longest in the four majors, behind only the Sacramento Kings (2006) and New York Jets (2011).

• The geeks rule. The Boston Globe reports the Red Sox are among a handful of teams giving players instant information during batting practice by posting exit velocity, launch angle and distance on the scoreboard. Talk about info overload. And forget about players simply working during BP to keep a smooth swing. Have them ripping from their heels. Ridiculous.

• No YES and no Sportsnet as we were sentenced to Apple TV for Friday's Yankees-Blue Jays game -- and the best part of an abysmal broadcast was the half-inning where they went all ambient sound and the announcers kept quiet. Some Apple/MLB executives actually decided former Fox/ESPN yakker Katie Nolan would be a good idea for a booth crew of a live game.

Nolan made a few random salient points to show she had done some homework and could actually do the job. But diatribes on Lourdes Gurriel's hair and trying to get a hold of a John Sterling/Suzyn Waldman bobblehead devolved her back into a YouTube standup comic. What a mess that broadcast was.

• Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, turfed earlier this season by the Phillies, is back in broadcasting as he's agreed to do some work for the Cubs' Marquee Network. Girardi, who was very good behind the mic in his earlier chances, has previously worked for YES and Fox.

• Observation from Sahlen Field this week: Why would the Lehigh Valley IronPigs bring all these sets of uniforms on the road? They wore one with "Bacon" on the front (seriously). One that said "Pigs", another that said "IronPigs" and another that said "Lehigh Valley." There are merchandising desires and then there is putting silly strain on your clubhouse managers.