The lowest moment of Alek Manoah's big-league career came Monday night in Rogers Centre. Six runs in one-third of an inning against the Houston Astros, leaving him with a 1-7 record and ghastly 6.36 earned-run average.

It left the Toronto Blue Jays no choice but to take a timeout with their ace's career. The easy decision would have been to send him on a quick trip down the QEW to join the Bisons and get the struggling right-hand pitching out of the glare of the crowds in the big league stands and press box.

The Jays made the tougher choice and one that, for now, is probably more prudent.

In a move that reminded veteran Jays fans of what the club did with future Hall of Famer Roy Halladay in 2001, Manoah was sent to Dunedin, Fla., to the Jays' Florida Complex League. While he might throw in games down there, Manoah is far more likely to take advantage of the "pitching lab" technology and staff of Toronto's $100 million Player Development Complex that opened in 2021.

Games aren't what Manoah needs right now, whether in Toronto or Buffalo. The 25-year-old needs a complete reset. Both mental and physical.

"It's not going to be an immediate, throw him right into games," manager John Schneider told Toronto reporters Tuesday. "But if everything checks out the way it should check out, hopefully he's getting rolling pretty soon."

Manoah was 25-9 in his first two seasons in Toronto. Last year, he was 16-7, 2.24 and finished third in the Cy Young Award voting, striking out 180 and walking 51. In 58 innings this year, Manoah has struck out 48 and stunned everyone by walking 42.

Opponents hit .202 against Manoah last season and are at .289 this year. His WHIP has surged from 0.99 to 1.90. Manoah's velocity is down some and his slider is no longer a worthy pitch (opponents are batting .328 against it this year, as opposed to .190 last year).

The pitch clock could be a factor in play, too. Manoah was a notoriously deliberate worker, and can't be that way anymore. The increased pace and decreased results bring his conditioning level into the conversation.

This all happened just over two months after he was the Jays' opening day starter and only 11 months after he went viral while mic'd up talking on the mound to Hall of Famer John Smoltz, while striking out the side in the All-Star Game.

Manoah had a meteoric rise with the Jays after being drafted 11th overall in 2019 out of West Virginia. It's easy to forget, and almost stunning to comprehend, he's pitched just nine games and 35 innings in the minor leagues.

Mike Harrington: New-look outfield makes big impression in Blue Jays' home opener in the stands and on the field Manager John Schneider said before the game it's going to take his team a couple of series to feel an advantage over the opponents with the new outfield dimensions, including a super-short 359-foot alley in right-center.

After spending the 2020 canceled minors season at Toronto's alternate training site in Rochester, Manoah pitched three games for the Bisons. Two were at Buffalo's temporary site in Trenton, N.J., and the third was in Worcester, Mass. They were eye-poppers: Manoah went 3-0 while pitching six innings in each game. He allowed one run in 18 innings for a 0.50 ERA, allowed just seven hits, struck out 27 and walked only three.

There had never been a burst-on-the-scene performance by a prospect like that in modern Bisons history. You might want to argue Bartolo Colon, Jaret Wright, Jeremy Sowers, Tim Drew or Matt Harvey performed just as well, but none of them rivaled Manoah.

The Blue Jays correctly said Manoah wasn't being challenged in Triple-A and got him to Yankee Stadium for his big-league debut on May 27, 2021. It was six more shutout innings with seven strikeouts for his first MLB win.

Oddly enough, Manoah then made it to Sahlen Field – as a big-leaguer. His second big-league start was a no-decision in Buffalo against the Miami Marlins. In a few weeks, it stands to reason he will be back in Buffalo on the road to resurrecting his career.

"It's not a knee-jerk reaction," Schneider said. "I've been saying all along we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to help him get better and we feel like that's the proper initial step."

Meanwhile, the whole Manoah situation has left the Bison's rotation paper thin.

Bowden Francis, the Herd's only decent starter of late, was called up to Toronto to be in Manoah's slot. Former Blue Jay Drew Hutchison opted out of his deal with Buffalo after going 2-2, 5.66 in nine starts while Zach Thompson was designated for assignment.

The Bisons started Thomas Hatch in Tuesday's win at Toledo but held him to 1⅔ innings and 36 pitches while going through seven hurlers. Wes Parsons, a 30-year-old who pitched mostly in Korea since 2019, was promoted from Dunedin to start Wednesday. Double-A New Hampshire right-hander, Paxton Schultz has been summoned to start Thursday.

Another year for Lovullo

The latest contract extension for Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Torey Lovullo that was announced last week, takes him through the 2024 season. The Diamondbacks entered Wednesday's play atop the NL West and a half-game behind Atlanta for the best record in the league – just two years after going 52-110. A playoff berth would put Lovullo in line for NL Manager of the Year and likely a longer-term deal.

“I do not want to go anywhere. I would sign a lifetime contract tomorrow if I could," Lovullo told Arizona Sports Radio. "... We have great ownership that has shown unbelievable support in me. We almost set a franchise record in losses and they still showed faith in me."

Torey Lovullo reiterated his desire to stay in Arizona for the rest of his career. pic.twitter.com/hYL6WIkPsl — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 4, 2023

Around the horn

• You would figure Orioles sensation Adley Rutschman is going to the AL starter as catcher for next month's All-Star Game in Seattle. But how about Texas' Jonah Heim as the backup? The Pride of Amherst High entered Wednesday batting .293 with seven homers and 46 RBIs, just two shy of the total he had all of last year and tops among all MLB catchers.

Heim's average is up 66 points, his slugging percentage is up by 74 (.399 to .473) and his OPS is up 120 (.697 to .817). The 28-year-old isn't just a defensive catcher anymore.

• Speaking of the Rangers, their remarkable 40-20 start has seen them lead the majors in runs (386) and run differential as plus-155. The latter figure is the highest through 60 games of a season since the 1939 Yankees set the mark at plus-189.

• Many prospects just don't stay in Triple-A much anymore. Infielder Elly De La Cruz was just named the top prospect in the game while at Louisville and got called up to Cincinnati on Tuesday. There he laced a double against the Dodgers for his first MLB hit. De La Cruz, 21, played just 38 games in Louisville, batting .297 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs. Shades of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. playing a combined 39 games for the Bisons in 2018-19.

• Still have no idea what to make of the Pirates. They went 20-9 in April for their best start since 1992. Then they went 8-18 in May, but built a six-game winning streak into June. Then came the last two days. They gave up the last nine runs Tuesday and were embarrassed, 11-2, by the 12-50 Oakland Athletics, who snapped a 15-game road losing streak. Oakland scored seven more in the top of first Wednesday afternoon, making 16 unanswered runs before settling for a 9-5 win.