Inside Baseball: Blue Jays are pushing the limits of WNY fans on ticket prices

This corner has a simple message to the Toronto Blue Jays as we look ahead to the rest of the summer in Sahlen Field: Price point, price point, price point.

It was plainly obvious that the Jays were going to cash in on last week's games against the New York Yankees and the prices reflected that. Some tickets went for as high as $247 a seat through official means, and suites cost even more. The average Buffalo fan wanting to see Major League Baseball – and probably those most interested in supporting the Jays – took the three Yankees games off while local Bombers fans paid whatever it took to get in to a once-in-a-lifetime series in Buffalo.

And it's well-known downtown that the Jays fretted they put the Yankees series on sale too soon and were only able to get 45% capacity. They're able to go to 80% for the next homestand, and by the end of it on July 4, they will be the only team not playing at full capacity. As it has at each stage of Jays' time in Buffalo, the word is that they are re-evaluating all ticket protocols going forward.