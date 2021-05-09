Inside Baseball: Bisons know 'short-term angst' is worth another summer of MLB

Blue Jays manager on Sahlen Field: 'We're going to make it into our home' "Buffalo has been good to us. It's been good to me. We had a good time there last year," manager Charlie Montoyo said on his pregame video call Wednesday from Oakland

And manager Charlie Montoyo was effusive about the move when asked Wednesday night about it. Montoyo, a longtime Triple-A player and manager, loved the park before last summer and is fond of it even more after the way the Jays made it their home in their 17-9 run here last August and September.

"We're looking forward to again putting Buffalo in the best light and continuing to work together with the Blue Jays to again have a successful time," Buczkowski said.

"We would love nothing more than see the Blue Jays march on to the postseason again. If all the cards are on the table and they get a chance to win a World Series and have spent part of their time or all their time in Buffalo? Boy, that would be a story for a lifetime."

Hear that Bison Thunder: A solid opener in Trenton as Herd stampedes to a win The Bisons/Thunder were on top of their game in all phases in their season opener against the Worcester Red Sox, scoring two runs in the first and loping home with a 6-1 victory before a socially-distanced sellout crowd of 1,526.

Thumbs up to Trenton

Speaking of spectacular accommodation, there are going to be some hiccups in Trenton after the Thunder were planning to host a college wood-bat league and suddenly got thrust into Triple-A (fix the internet in the press box and the camera work on the livestream, boys). But you have to give the super-friendly folks in New Jersey credit for opening their arms to the Bisons and trying to make the best of a tough situation.