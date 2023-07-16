Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TORONTO – Torey Lovullo has the Arizona Diamondbacks right where they hoped and right where almost no one thought they would be: Battling the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

The hard part will be staying there.

The unwavering belief in the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer is a key factor in the DBacks’ rise. The 2018 trade of star Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis started a downturn that landed Arizona in a 52-110 crater in 2021, one game off the franchise’s worst. Lovullo was understandably wondering if his days as manager were over.

But the organization, particularly GM Mike Hazen, stuck with him. Arizona improved last year to 74-88 and got to the All-Star Break this year at 52-39, in a virtual tie with the Dodgers. It’s the DBacks’ first time atop the division at the break since 2013, and their 62 days in the lead are the most by any West team in the first half.

Lovullo even got a contract extension through 2024 last month.

This is no Cinderella story, either. The Diamondbacks had four players in the All-Star Game. Zac Gallen was the National League starter, and outfielder Corbin Carroll will be in the thick of both the MVP and Rookie of the Year talk.

“We are who we are. We’re a good baseball team,” Lovullo said Friday in Rogers Centre before the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. “We’ve proven that, we’ve earned that and we’ve just got to go out and do our thing and play our game our way. We certainly respect every opponent that we play. But it’s really about us, focus inside of this clubhouse, inside of our dugout and doing things our way.

“This is an important road trip we’re on. We know the three teams that we’re going to be playing (Toronto, Atlanta, Cincinnati) are all playing great baseball and that’ll make us even more ready.”

Lovullo, 57, is unquestionably one of the most popular players in Bisons history, a key cog on the 1997 and 1998 championship teams who managed them from 2006-2008 in the final three years of the Cleveland affiliation. He was John Farrell’s bench coach in Boston in 2013 when the Red Sox won the World Series and was NL Manager of the Year in 2017, when he led Arizona to 93 wins and a wild-card game victory over Colorado in his first season.

The 2023 campaign had a rugged start to the schedule, as eight of Arizona’s first 10 games were against the Dodgers and the other two were against San Diego. Lovullo was immediately sold on his team by the fact it went 6-4.

“I think we were curious about how things were early on, and we hoped it was going to work,” he said. “And that hope turned into a belief somewhere after the first couple of weeks of the season. We’ve got good players. That’s the bottom line. And when we’re healthy, doing things the way we know how to do them. I feel very comfortable saying we should be just fine.”

Lovullo met his wife, Kristen, while managing the Bisons and is never too far from having Buffalo on his mind. A pregame visit to his office Friday before his official media session resulted in this corner getting “interviewed” about the latest happenings with the Sabres and Bills. Those teams both enter their seasons expecting to go to the playoffs. The Diamondbacks have the same hope.

Arizona entered the weekend fourth in the National League in runs and batting, second in steals, and third in slugging and OPS. Carroll leads NL rookies in hits, home runs, slugging and OPS. Gallen, Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider were the only 11-game winners.

“Torey is great. I can go in there and it’s an open door to talk about things,” said Gallen, who took an 11-3 record into Saturday’s game vs. the Blue Jays. “He lets me kind of steer the ship and say, ‘Hey this is just what I’m feeling or what do you think about this?’ In some cases, the manager might try and take more of a hold on things so he’s been really helpful in that sense.”

That’s a reflection of how loose the Diamondbacks are as a group. Prior to Friday’s series opener, Lovullo and players were wearing team-issued T-shirts with a caricature of the wild hair of All-Star Lourdes Gurriel, who was making his return to Toronto after the offseason trade between the teams.

“Just super positive,” Gallen said of Lovullo. “He texted me, ‘Send me a picture of your outfit on the (All-Star) red carpet.’ Stuff like that where he keeps it loose. He’s not really too worried about too much serious stuff. He’s an even better person on top of it. It makes a lot easier for the guys in the clubhouse just to kind of let loose and play their best.”

There are concerns, however. Friday’s 7-2 loss dropped Arizona to 3-6 in July and the club has three runs or less in seven of those games. The Diamondbacks, who had the fewest errors in the majors, committed two Friday and didn’t turn a key double play that led to Toronto’s five-run seventh. And they were sloppy on the bases all night.

Lovullo’s team needs a quick turnaround but this will be a tough trip to do it. Arizona doesn’t return home until July 24 and there’s only five games left against the Dodgers, all in August.

“We ran into an inning worth of outs,” Lovullo said after Friday’s game. “We just weren’t very heads up. We did not play anything close to the game that we normally play.”

Casey directing Yankees’ bats

Lovullo was thrilled to hear the news about former Buffalo teammate Sean Casey taking over as Yankees hitting coach, and revealed Friday he has always been interested in having Casey on his staff.

“I always thought he would be a good hitting coach and I checked in on him every year to see what his status was as far as getting back on the field,” Lovullo said of Casey, whose 10th-inning home run at Iowa won Buffalo’s 1997 title. “He wanted to be the best father he possibly could be and be around for his children. I certainly respect that. And then if the time came for him, he wanted to sort of make that adjustment and get back into the game.

“I always knew this would be a good situation for him. I know that he and ‘Boonie’ (Yankees manager Aaron Boone) played together and it sounds like they’re close friends. I’m excited for him ... Now, he’ll be tested and I know that, but he’s going to bring a certain energy to it, the way he did when he played. He’s going to be great. No doubt in my mind.”

All-Stars to Toronto?

As part of a $300 million renovation of the 35-year-old Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays redid the outfield seating on all five levels last winter. Their huge project this winter is to revamp the entire 100 level of the massive stadium and outfit prime sections of it with high-end premium seating.

Once that’s done, they will be ready to host an All-Star Game again for the first time since 1991. Next year’s game is at Texas’ Globe Life Field, and 2026 is committed to Philadelphia for the Semiquincentennial (America’s 250th birthday). Toronto and Wrigley Field, which has not hosted since 1990, are rumored to be the most likely choices for 2025 and 2027.

Schedule talk

The second half of play started Friday night with the Red Sox last in the AL East – despite a 48-43 record. It’s just the second time in the divisional area (post-1968) that every team in a division was at least five games above .500 at the All-Star break or any time thereafter. The other was the AL East in 2005.

Speaking of schedules, MLB released the full 2024 slate on Thursday, and it includes the Dodgers’ first visits to Toronto and Yankee Stadium since 2016. Because of their ballpark renovations, the Jays will open with a 10-game road trip for the second straight year and this one is a doozy: Tampa Bay, Houston and the Yankees.

Around the horn

It was quite a media reunion in Lovullo’s office Friday. This corner covered Lovullo’s entire career in Buffalo as player and manager. Blue Jays radio broadcaster Ben Wagner was behind the mic in Buffalo for Lovullo’s final two years as manager in 2007-08, and Jays television analyst Joe Siddall was a former teammate of Lovullo’s in Ottawa in 1997 before Lovullo was released and rejoined the Herd.

Gallen was still getting a chuckle Friday over the fan reaction to his first-inning confrontation against Los Angeles’ Shohei Ohtani at the All-Star Game, which ended on a full-count strikeout of the Angels’ superstar.

“The first or second pitch, they started chanting, ‘Come to Seattle,’ which was definitely unexpected for everybody,” Gallen said. “So I thought, ‘Well, I gotta keep this ball in the ballpark or else this place is going to erupt.’ I just tried to put a good sequence together.”

Nice scene Friday night prior to Gurriel’s first at-bat back in Toronto as most of the fans greeted him with a standing ovation. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was applauding his former teammate at first base and the other Toronto infielders were tapping their gloves as Gurriel doffed his helmet.

Gurriel smiled when I asked him about his home run in the All-Star Game that was wiped out on replay and ruled just foul after he had circled the bases.

Said Gurriel through an interpreter: “There shouldn’t be a challenge in the All-Star Game.”