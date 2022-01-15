Inside Baseball: Big Papi's automatic Hall pass doesn't seem like it will be that easy

My returnees

Curt Schilling: I held my nose here and again checked the box for him in his final year of eligibility. The fact that Schilling has become a repugnant, reprehensible figure since his retirement did not sway me. Rogers Hornsby and Ty Cobb weren't saints, either. Schilling is the greatest postseason starting pitcher of the last 50 years in leading three teams to the World Series – including those '04 Red Sox. He went 11-2, 2.23 in 19 starts under the bright October/November lights, with 120 strikeouts and 25 walks in 133 innings.

He was 4-1, 2.06 in seven World Series games. He pitched the Bloody Sock game in the 2004 ALCS. He was a clubhouse leader. He had 3,116 strikeouts in the regular season and the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio of any 3,000K club member. All this before he advocated lynching journalists (he said he was being sarcastic), supported the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and went head-first into numerous other areas on Twitter and podcasts.

After last year's snub, Schilling asked off the ballot for his final year. The Hall did not honor his request, but I know many writers who are. Schilling isn't going to make it, but that never impacts who I vote for.

