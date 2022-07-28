Inside Baseball: Ben Francisco's consistency lands him in Buffalo Hall

Francisco had some unique career highlights, including scoring the first run in the new Yankee Stadium on its Opening Day in 2009. His first MLB home run was a walk-off shot in the bottom of the ninth to give the Indians a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on June 29, 2007, in a game that was his first start at home in the big leagues.

"My dad, my best friend and his dad all flew out and it was a dream come true that day," Francisco said. "I'd spent time in Jacobs Field in the winter development program but seeing it filled up with fans and really rocking at that time was so cool for me. I got a slider with two strikes (from Tampa Bay's Shawn Camp), I hit it out and I'm running the bases like I was on cloud nine and the crowd is going crazy. My phone had like 200 texts on it. I'm all over ESPN that night and the next morning. It's an experience and a memory I'll never forget."

Francisco was the starter in left field and went 0 for 3 for the Phillies in the clinching sixth game of the '09 World Series in Yankee Stadium and although being on the losing side hurt, he understood the magnitude of the moment.

"That's what we all dream about as kids, right? Getting to play in the World Series and hopefully winning. But being in Yankee Stadium was pretty amazing, too," he said. "It's New York. Jay-Z and Alicia Keys are out there singing before the game. Fans are going nuts. It's cold but you're in awe of everything. I'm playing against Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera, and we've got Pedro Martinez and Cliff Lee and all the guys we had. So much talent on the field. Blessed and lucky to be a part of it."

His biggest hit? Easy. A three-run pinch homer to left that broke a scoreless tie and gave the Phillies a 3-2 win at St. Louis in Game 3 of the 2011 National League Divisional Series.

Francisco took a high fastball from Jaime Garcia deep to left to provide the key hit in the last postseason game the Phillies have won. Since losing that series in five games, they have not been back to the postseason.

"I got it on the barrel, a hard line drive, but it was in the gap and you didn't know if it was going to get out," Francisco recalled. "It got over the fence and I remember just the noise and the celebration from my teammates. There wasn't a home run trot. It was a home run sprint around the bases. I just remember seeing how happy they were for me. You don't forget that feeling.

"That team was so close. Those guys all still tell me to this day that was about the loudest they've ever seen the dugout. To come up big for those guys who had been battle-tested, won a World Series (in 2008) and contribute for them in the playoffs, I was relieved and honored to be able to share that with those guys."

Rundown on the class

This is an excellent class, the first to feature three inductees since 2015 (Chris Coste, Greg LaRocca, Kevin Lester). The Bisons were disappointed that Peralta, who lives in the Dominican Republic, did not respond to their inquiries about accepting the award but he will be given his honor anyway. Only Peralta and former first baseman Richie Sexson have ghosted the club when it inquired about a Hall of Fame honor.

Patterson, now 63, is scheduled to attend. He went 12-6 as a starter for the Herd in 1989 but is best remembered for his role as the starter in the Pilot Field inaugural on April 14, 1988, when he threw 8 1/3 shutout innings against the Denver Zephyrs – and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Buffalo won the game, 1-0, on a home run by catcher Tom Prince, who was inducted into the Hall in 2004.

Patterson pitched 559 games in the big leagues from 1985-1998 for five teams, all but 21 in relief. One forgotten point about Patterson's role in the opening of Pilot Field was he only pitched four games in 1988, going 2-0. He hurt his shoulder a couple of weeks after the opener and missed the rest of the season but bounced back to have a huge year in '89 that propelled him to the big leagues for good. The Pirates converted him to a full-time reliever the next spring and he played a key role on three straight NL East championship teams.

Wither the Hall?

Fans attending games this year have noticed that the Hall of Fame Room by Section 107, which featured the Hall plaques and other mementos of Buffalo baseball history, has been covered up and is not open. It was taken over by the Toronto Blue Jays for merchandise storage last season and is now being used as a security room, as mandated by MLB in its licensing agreement with minor-league teams.

The Bisons are pondering a new location for the Hall for 2023 and they need to make sure it gets done so history gets some due. The lack of concourse displays and photos honoring Buffalo's baseball past is a glaring weakness of Sahlen Field that needs to be addressed.

Good luck finding any pictures of Lovullo, Jeff Manto, Terry Collins, Luke Easter, Opening Day in 1988 or Blue Jays games from the last two years anywhere where fans roam. It's always been an omission that's been hard to figure.