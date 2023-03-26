Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Following the Buffalo Sabres' win over the Florida Panthers last month in Sunrise, I took a detour before heading to the airport for the flight home. Houston Astros and New York Mets in the spring training opener at West Palm Beach. The World Series trophy in the house for fans to line up for pictures. Sunshine and 88 degrees (sorry).

I was on a tight schedule to make my evening flight. The plan was to take off following the sixth or seventh inning, when most of the starters were long gone, to beat the traffic and get to the airport.

I had nothing to worry about. Six innings flew by in 1 hour, 33 minutes. We were at 1:55 through seven after a three-run Astros inning, and I was out. The game ended in 2:33, which seems like the sweet spot Major League Baseball would love to see more often.

The game had flow and pace, and there was no dawdling by pitchers or hitters. The pitch clock is here in the big leagues, and it's going to make a big difference.

When it first showed up in Triple-A in 2015, the Bisons shaved 20 minutes off their game times the first season. It's a staple now. Last season, for instance, the Bisons played only eight home games that went nine innings and were over three hours. The bigs can expect the same impact.

Pitchers will have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with the bases empty and 20 seconds with a runner on base. Hitters will need to be in the batter's box with eight seconds on the pitch clock. Umpires can call violations and award a ball to the batter or a strike to the pitcher.

In a memo issued Wednesday, MLB said pitch clock violations have dropped from 2.03 per game in this first week of spring training to 1.03 last week. The average spring training game has gone to 2:36, down 25 minutes from last year's 3:01.

There will be issues early in the season, and umpires will have to put strict enforcement in, even if that means calling a third strike on a hitter or a ball four on a pitcher in a key, late-game situation. We'll see if enforcement trails off later in the season or in the playoffs. Here's hoping it doesn't. The rules should be the rules, no matter what time of season it is. (Right, NHL?).

Here's what else to watch for:

Pitcher "disengagements": All those throws to first and fake stepoffs are a thing of the past. Pitchers now only get two per batter. You should see a lot more stolen bases and attempts, which is a way to put more action back in the game.

The end of the shift: Amen to this one. Long overdue. Nothing has killed action more. Two infielders must be on each side of second base when a pitch is released, and all four infielders must have both feet within the infield on the dirt when the pitcher is on the rubber.

No more will we see an "infielder" playing short right field against left-handed batters. We'll see more offense and more athleticism in the infield from fielders. You can't out-scouting report your opponent now with positioning. Guys are going to have to go make plays.

Bigger bases: They've gone from 15 inches to 18. You'll see more stolen bases. You should also see fewer injuries at first base, with collisions between a runner and first baseman cut down as they each can take an opposite corner of the bag.

This is the most sweeping set of rule changes at one time that we're probably ever seen from a sport that's often adverse to change. Think the NHL after the lockout in 2005. And Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday that MLB will be watching early-season games and is willing to tweak rules if unintended consequences crop up.

Schedule matrix

The schedule has also been revised this year to be more balanced. No more 19 head-to-head matchups in the AL East. It's down to 13. Instead of 76 division games, there are now only 52. Interleague games are up to 46 per team from 20. No more waiting years to see an opponent in your park. Of course, we'll see how things play out with rainout makeups.

Ultimately, the cutback in division games will be the most interesting thing to watch. You may not have two late-season series against a team you're chasing.

“I think we have the best division in baseball. I also think it’s the best advance scouting/game-planning division in baseball,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman told New York reporters during one winter session. "Believe me, we have very sophisticated opponents. They have amazing staffs both in the front office and coaching ranks in terms of game-planning for your individual hitters. Everybody has it locked down and wired, and it comes down to execution.

“I’m not going to miss being neutralized more than normal. But the travel will be worse, so we’ll see how that plays out.”

Opening Day arms

Opening Day is Thursday, and all 30 clubs are scheduled to play. If there are no rainouts, it will mark the first time since 1968 every team opens its season on the same day.

As part of the buildup, MLB coordinated each club making the announcement of its Opening Day starter. That news was released on Friday.

There will be eight Cy Young winners on the mound, including 2022 NL winner Sandy Alcantara of Miami, and 21 All-Star pitchers. The first game, at 1:05 p.m., has Gerritt Cole of the Yankees starting against San Francisco. The Blue Jays have a 4:10 p.m. opener at St. Louis, one of three interleague games on the slate. All-Star Alek Manoah has been awarded his first Opening Day gig.

Bisons rules changes

What will we see this year at Sahlen Field? The pitch clock will be 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on, one second shorter from the big leagues in each case.

Hitters have to be alert to the pitcher in eight seconds, rather than the previous nine, so that number is now aligned with the big leagues.

The biggest change in Triple-A will be the introduction of the Automatic Ball-Strike system to call pitches. It begins on April 19, once all systems are tested and verified my MLB in each ballpark.

The home plate umpire wears an earpiece connecting them to the system to make the calls. For each six-game series, the first three will be played under "Full ABS", meaning the system calls all pitches. The final three games (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) will be played under the "ABS Challenge" system. Pitches are determined by the umpire, but teams get three challenges per game to the ABS system.

The challenges can only be made by the pitcher, catcher or hitter, and not by the manager in the dugout, and must come within two seconds. A team retains the challenge if it's successful. There will be strategy involved. Teams will likely save their challenges for later in a game or, at the very least, for a key early-inning pitch with runners on base.

The pitcher disengagement count remains in line with the big leagues at two, and remains the same even if a runner advances or is picked off during a plate appearance. In the big leagues, the count resets if a runner advances. Speedy runners in the minors who steal second thus might have a big edge to swipe third, as well, with the same hitter at the plate.

The 18-inch bases and shift rules will apply in Triple-A, too. PitchCom devices will make their debut in Triple-A this season for catchers and pitchers, giving both exposure to them before they get to the majors.

The Bisons open their season Friday night at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the first March game in their history. The home opener is April 4 against Worcester.

The picks, please

Here's this corner's look into the crystal ball at what we might see come October.

AL Division winners: Yankees, Twins, Astros.

AL wild cards: Blue Jays, Guardians, White Sox.

NL division winners: Braves, Cardinals, Dodgers.

NL wild cards: Mets, Padres, Brewers.

ALCS: Astros over Blue Jays.

NLCS: Dodgers over Padres.

World Series: Dodgers over Astros.