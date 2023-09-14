Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TORONTO – Jonah Heim’s season pretty much mirrors what the Texas Rangers have been enduring. The Amherst native produced a spectacular first half but the last month has been mostly a nightmare.

For Heim and his team, the rebound has finally started just in time. There are 2½ weeks left on the schedule to reclaim the surprise playoff spot that looked to be a lock but now rates as tenuous.

Mike Harrington: It's Heim Time as Amherst High product gets All-Star start as part of Texas' big first half The Pride of Amherst High has a tattoo of the Buffalo skyline on his arm and has carried it deep in the heart of Texas to a regular role in the major leagues. But the 2023 season has turned into much more than that for Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

“As an athlete, when you get to be part of an important game at the end of the year, that’s what we play for,” Heim said this week before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Rogers Centre. “Being in a race, not only in the wild cards but a chance to win this division, it’s everything you can ask for.”

Heim enters Thursday night’s game against the Jays having by far the best offensive season of his three full big-league campaigns, batting .263 with 16 home runs and 84 RBIs. That RBI total – nearly double his previous career high – is the highest for a Texas catcher since 1996 and the most in club history by any catcher other than Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez.

Heim has 80 of his RBIs as catcher, the most in the majors among backstops, and he leads AL catchers in doubles (26) while holding down second place in hits (104) and extra-base hits (42).

The Rangers led the AL West by as many as 6½ games in June. They were still up by 3½ the morning of Aug. 16 before key injuries sparked a 4-16 collapse sent them to third place in the division – and behind the Blue Jays for the final wild-card slot.

But the turnaround of a five-game winning streak has included victories in the first three games of this key four-game set, putting the Rangers into the No. 2 wild card, a half-game ahead of Seattle and 1 1/2 in front of the Blue Jays.

Heim powered Monday’s 10-4 win by equaling his career high with five RBIs, four of them on a grand slam. He singled and added a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory that put the Rangers ahead of Toronto and went 1 for 5 with another RBI in Wednesday's 10-0 romp.

The 28-year-old’s season looked like it might be over when he suffered a torn tendon sheath in his wrist July 26 against Houston. But he was back Aug. 13, just three weeks later, and missed only 14 games even though there’s still a good chance offseason surgery is in his future.

Heim batted just .150 in August after returning from his injury and was at .192 in September until he got to Toronto, so four hits, a sac fly and seven RBIs in three games is a key haul. The slam had even deeper significance to Heim than just the four runs.

The switch-hitter has been unable to hit right-handed until the last few days as he manages the pain. Now, the discomfort is going away and he’s looking more like the player whose explosive first half landed him the role as the AL’s starting catcher at the All-Star Game.

The grand slam was the third of Heim’s career and his first home run batting right-handed since April.

“It’s amazing. It’s good for confidence, good for just knowing that it’s OK,” Heim said of the wrist. “You can take swings, full swings, and it’s going to be fine. ... Mentally, it’s perfect. It’s being able to go up there and take an aggressive swing on a pitch and hit it hard. Not feel anything, not feel any pain. Just normal.”

It’s behind the plate, of course, where Heim originally built his career resume. According to Baseball Savant, Heim is third in MLB in runs saved through pitch framing (9) and seventh in strike percentage caught (49.1). And Monday night, he made a spectacular sweep tag at home of Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to stem a Toronto rally and keep Texas in front.

“I was kind of surprised they sent him, first off,” Heim said. “(Rookie outfielder Evan Carter) got to the ball really quick and got a great throw in. I know it’s a quick guy running so you just make a dive out there. Luckily got him on the hand just before he touched the plate.”

Texas manager Bruce Bochy has been impressed with Heim’s game all season. But the old catcher in Bochy particularly liked that play.

“Great tag, really quick tag,” said Bochy. “He’s athletic, he’s nimble, he’s lanky and he’s quick with the tags and with the throwing. You’ve got to give your catcher credit there. It’s not an easy play. It’s do or die basically, and that’s how Jonah handled it.”

CARTER WITH THE CANNON! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ptBNX0NnFd — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 12, 2023

Heim said it’s been a thrill to play for Bochy, who had a long career in the big leagues, then won three World Series as a manager with the San Francisco Giants.

“Makes my job a lot easier,” Heim said. “Any questions I got, I just take them to ‘Boch’. Obviously, the defense is probably what got me to the big leagues in the first place and gave me a chance to let the offense develop. Just simplifying everything and being able to get into the swing of getting in a lineup every day really helped.”

Heim beat out Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman for the starting slot at the All-Star Game in Seattle, which was a long way from spending parts of six years in Class A ball after the Orioles made him a fourth-round pick in 2013. Heim went 0-for-2 but threw out a runner trying to steal.

“It was amazing,” he said. “You grew up watching them on TV, watching the home run derbies. The coolest part was being on the field with my son (Nash, 2) and just watching the derby. It almost didn’t feel real but that was pretty nice.”

Manoah’s season a bust

So what’s the deal with Opening Day starter Alek Manoah? It’s a tightly kept secret in the Blue Jays organization. An All-Star and Cy Young finalist last year, Manoah appears to have his season over without him pitching for the Bisons after he was optioned to Buffalo on Aug. 11. He is on the Herd’s temporary inactive list.

Manoah has gone through several rounds of physical testing to his back, knee and quad and no issues were found. That came after he refused to report to Triple-A, a revelation that emerged in the last few days. Manoah didn’t show up at Sahlen Field for nearly two weeks, with Jays and Bisons officials tight-lipped about the situation.

Manoah was then seen in Buffalo on the last homestand throwing a football in the outfield and throwing a baseball on flat ground. He was in the outfield postgame with his girlfriend and dog, and he was seen signing on the team’s Sept. 3 autograph day. As for pitching? Not a bit.

Sportsnet reported Manoah is prioritizing rest and recovery and that the Jays have no expectation he will throw again this season. Frankly, Manoah is going to have to win his job back next spring and maybe even start in the Bisons’ rotation. His first two years, Manoah was 25-9 for the Jays. He was just 3-9 this year with a 5.87 ERA.

Manoah’s last start was Aug. 10 in Cleveland, and it was arduous as he took the loss in a 4-3 defeat while allowing four runs and four hits over four innings. He struck out six, walked three and threw just 57 of his 93 pitches for strikes.

Clement on Bills, Jeanneret

Blue Jays utility man, suburban Rochester native and massive Bills/Sabres fan Ernie Clement showed up to Monday’s game in a Stefon Diggs jersey gifted to him by teammate Matt Chapman.

“And he had a great game,” Clement said of Diggs (10 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown). “Every time I wear (Josh Allen’s) jersey, he has a really good game, too.”

Clement said he watched the end of the game in his hotel room and was stunned by the Jets’ walkoff punt return in overtime.

“You’d like to say how did they not tackle them and stuff like that, but it’s just part of the game and it happens,” he said. “They’ll bounce back. I’m not worried about that. Guys in here were offering me condolences.”

Texas’ Heim had similar thoughts on the Bills: “Honestly as a Bills fan, not much shock because you’ve learned to never know what’s going to happen. That was an unfortunate way to end but a lot a lot of season left.”

Clement, a former standout hockey player at Brighton High School, batted .339 for the Bisons this year and is at .388 for the Blue Jays. A notable moment for him in Buffalo was when he used his bat to tap the “RJ” that was painted on the Sahlen Field grass the day after legendary announcer Rick Jeanneret’s death last month.

“I didn’t know that was going to be on the field. I saw it walking up and wanted to pay my respects,” he said. “I’m a big Sabres guy, listened to a million of his games. He was just so special. The community lost a real legend. When I played hockey, I used to just scream him my whole life. Almost second nature. You score under the bar and it was immediately ‘where mama hides the cookies.’ “

Schneider’s sizzling stats

In 87 games with the Bisons, Davis Schneider had 21 homers, 64 RBIs and a slash line of .264/.416/.969. Since making his debut with the Blue Jays on Aug. 4, he leads the majors in slugging (.815) and his OPS of 1.315 was the highest for any player’s first 25 games since 1900. That’s a stunning historical nugget for the former 28th-round pick.

Schneider is batting .370 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 25 games in the big leagues. Pretty clear the parent club was slow to give him a chance.