In advance of Blue Jays' return, MLB plan would relocate Bisons to Trenton

The Jays held their "home opener" Thursday night at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., against the Los Angeles Angels. They are scheduled to play all 22 of their April and May home games in their spring training stadium.

The Bisons, meanwhile, are scheduled to open the season May 4 with a home game against the Worcester Red Sox. The team has 12 home games in May (May 4-9 vs. Worcester and May 11-16 vs. Rochester), and all of them would be played in Trenton under the plan.

Things become more unclear as the calendar hits June. While the Bisons would remain in Trenton, heat and late afternoon rain make Dunedin a poor option for the Blue Jays to stay in Florida and they are expecting to come to Buffalo.

It's not yet determined if the Jays will open play here June 1 for a five-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros, or if their first game in Buffalo will be June 15 in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

If the Jays get a greent light from Ontario, they would return home whenever they could and that would thus allow the Bisons to relocate from Trenton back to Buffalo.

The Bisons' schedule in the new Triple-A East league runs two weeks later than past years, and the home finale is Sept. 12 against Rochester.