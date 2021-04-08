In advance of Blue Jays' return, MLB plan would relocate Bisons to Trenton

With heavy construction under way at Sahlen Field in advance of another season of Toronto Blue Jays games, Major League Baseball is working on a plan to move the Buffalo Bisons at least temporarily to Trenton, N.J.
Multiple sources in minor league baseball have confirmed the move to The Buffalo News and an announcement could come in a few days from MLB, the parent Blue Jays, and the Herd.
The Bisons' temporary home for the 2021 season would be Arm & Hammer Park, a 6,200-seat facility that was the home of the Double-A Trenton Thunder since 1994. The Thunder were a New York Yankees affiliate since 2003 but the Yankees opted to move their Double-A franchise to Somerset, N.J., for this season and Trenton was thus left out of affiliated baseball in MLB's reorganization of the minors that took place last fall.
It's unclear how long the Bisons would stay in Trenton. They could be there for only a month or two or they could also spend the entire season there and Triple-A baseball would thus not be held in Buffalo until April, 2022, while the parent Blue Jays are playing games here for a second straight season.
Bisons officials had no comment when contacted Thursday.
Their situation is completely dependent on the Blue Jays getting approval from the Canadian government to play games in Rogers Centre. With Covid-19 cases on the rise and Ontario entering another lockdown this week, it's unlikely the Blue Jays will get that approval any time soon.
The Jays held their "home opener" Thursday night at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., against the Los Angeles Angels. They are scheduled to play all 22 of their April and May home games in their spring training stadium.
The Bisons, meanwhile, are scheduled to open the season May 4 with a home game against the Worcester Red Sox. The team has 12 home games in May (May 4-9 vs. Worcester and May 11-16 vs. Rochester), and all of them would be played in Trenton under the plan.
Things become more unclear as the calendar hits June. While the Bisons would remain in Trenton, heat and late afternoon rain make Dunedin a poor option for the Blue Jays to stay in Florida and they are expecting to come to Buffalo.
It's not yet determined if the Jays will open play here June 1 for a five-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros, or if their first game in Buffalo will be June 15 in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees.
If the Jays get a greent light from Ontario, they would return home whenever they could and that would thus allow the Bisons to relocate from Trenton back to Buffalo.
The Bisons' schedule in the new Triple-A East league runs two weeks later than past years, and the home finale is Sept. 12 against Rochester.
The Blue Jays played 26 games in Buffalo last August and September and went 17-9 to help secure their first postseason berth since 2016. Those games were played with no fans as large swaths of the stadium concourse were used to house player facilities such as weight rooms, lounges and batting cages.
That will not be the case this year as the Blue Jays are planning on selling tickets and having fans in the stands for each game in Buffalo. Current New York State regulations for outdoor venues would allow them to have 20 percent of capacity -- about 3,300 fans -- at each game.
The Blue Jays and MLB made major renovations to the ballpark last summer but many were temporary. The current project is