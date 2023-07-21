Hyun Jin Ryu and three relievers combined on a four-hitter on Friday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 4-2 victory over the Syracuse Mets in Syracuse.

The teams will play the fifth game of their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Ryu, on a rehab assignment from the Toronto Blue Jays, started for Buffalo and went six innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out five.

Ryu is coming off Tommy John surgery, performed June 18 last season. The Blue Jays planned to have Ryu throw 80-85 pitches to prepare his for 2023 debut with Toronto. He left after 85 pitches.

The Bisons (45-48, 11-7 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning without the benefit of a hit. With one out, Addison Barger and Davis Schneider walked. With two outs, Barger scored when Otto Lopez was safe at first on a throwing error by Mets shortstop Jonathan Arauz.

Buffalo made it 2-0 in the fourth when Nathan Lukes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Rafael Lantigua, who had walked.

Syracuse (38-54, 5-12) tied it in the bottom of the fifth. Arauz led off the inning with a home run to left and Jose Peraza hit a solo homer to left with two outs.

The Herd took a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh to put Ryu (2-0) in line for the win. Lukes and Barger walked. Schneider flew out to center and Lukes was thrown out trying to advance to third. Barger moved up to second on the play and, with two outs, scored on a single by Spencer Horwitz. After stealing second, Horwitz scored on a double by Lopez.

Brandon Eisert relieved Ryu and retired the side in order in the seventh. Yosver Zulueta allowed a single in the eighth, but retired the other three batters without incident. Hagen Danner came on in the ninth and struck out two of the three batters he faced to earn his first save.

Horwitz went 2-for-4 with an RBI, run scored and stolen base for the Bisons.

Peraza went 2-for-3 for the Mets.