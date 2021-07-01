Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays sputter in 'home' loss on Canada Day in the USA

The Toronto Blue Jays fell flat on Canada Day at their home away from home in the U.S.A.

“In a game, as a player, there are times when you might get overexcited or something,” Blue Jays lefty Hyun Jin Ryu said through a translator, after struggling with his command, “but it’s just one of those things I have to control.”

Ryu lasted only four innings as the Seattle Mariners jumped to an early lead and secured a 7-2 victory, taking the rubber match of the three-game series on Thursday afternoon before an announced crowd of 5,456 at Sahlen Field.

Ryu (7-5) gave up five runs, four of them earned, on seven hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Yusei Kikuchi (6-3) earned the victory for Seattle after allowing one run on five hits in seven innings. The lefty struck out six and walked one.

Toronto had won eight of its previous 10 games after a five-game skid in mid-June.

The Blue Jays are playing home games in Buffalo, home of their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons, for the second consecutive season because of Covid-19 restrictions that prevent playing in Canada.