Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays punished by Astros as elite pitching matchup fizzles

An elite pitching matchup on paper turned into an onslaught.

Martin Maldonado lifted a first pitch grand slam over the wall in left field to chase Toronto Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu from the mound with two outs in the sixth inning and help lead the Houston Astros to a 13-1 victory before an announced crowd of 5,510 on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

“I don’t think it had anything to do with the stadium,” Ryu said through a translator, explaining his changeup and cutter were hanging over the plate too much. “It was just me. I just had some problem with myself today. But overall, the atmosphere and everything was really good.”

Maldonado, hitting ninth, gave the Astros a 7-0 lead with his fourth homer of the season and Carlos Correa belted a pair of long balls, a solo shot in the fifth inning and a three-run homer in the eighth to extinguish any hope of a Blue Jays comeback.

Ryu (5-3) allowed seven runs, six of them earned, on seven hits in 5.2 innings. It was his worst outing since giving up seven earned runs in a 12-5 loss at Arizona on Aug. 29, 2019, when he pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He walked three and struck out one, watching his season ERA jump from 2.62 to 3.23.