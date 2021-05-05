How to get tickets for the Blue Jays' return to Sahlen Field

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming back to Sahlen Field.

Tickets are available May 13 beginning at 10 a.m. at bluejays.com/ticket for series against the Marlins (June 1-2), Astros (June 4-6) and Yankees (June 15-17).

Tickets for the homestand beginning June 24 vs. Baltimore go on sale at 10 a.m. June 3. That will also feature games against the Seattle Mariners and defending American League champion Tampa Bay Rays. Subsequent homestand on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.

Fans age 3 and older must present proof of full vaccination (received at least 14 days prior to the day of the game) or a negative Covid-19 test result (from a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the day of the game or a rapid antigen test taken within six hours of the game’s scheduled start time).

Tickets will be sold in pods of four with a minimum of 6 feet of space.

Symptom screening and temperature checks are required before entry.

Masks are required at all times for anyone age 2 and over except when eating or drinking.