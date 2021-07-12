How playing three sports helped Joe Mack become a top MLB draft pick

DJ Svihlik visited Western New York at the beginning of May to scout Joe Mack, Williamsville East’s catcher. But Svihlik, the Miami Marlins’ director of amateur scouting, watched Mack play volleyball before he saw him catch for the Flames.
The two hours Svihlik spent watching Mack on the volleyball court against Hamburg helped the Marlins in their decision to draft Mack, who was a three-sport athlete at Williamsville East. In the course of about five months this school year, he played basketball, volleyball and baseball. He trained for baseball while playing the other two sports.
About two months after Svihlik’s visit, the Marlins selected Mack at No. 31 in the first round of the MLB draft on Sunday in Denver.
“To watch him play basketball all winter, and for me to fly up there, watch him play volleyball and the next morning, be on the field, hitting (batting practice) at 8 o’clock in the morning, that’s very impressive when young players will do that," Svihlik told reporters Sunday on a video conference after the completion of the first round. "You can’t understate how important it is, that they are playing multiple sports.”
Williamsville East basketball coach RJ Killinger saw Mack, a 6-foot-1 small forward/guard, do something physically outstanding in each game in the last three seasons. Sometimes, it was how Mack caught an off-balance pass, or how he would angle himself to grab a rebound. Or how Mack would find a way to hit a timely 3-pointer – and Mack didn’t make a lot of them.
“You’d say, ‘That’s an amazing play, how’d he do that?’ ” Killinger said. “Then you’d say, ‘Wait, that’s Joe Mack.’
Killinger, though, was worried that Mack was going to focus solely on baseball this spring. But in conversations with Mack and his family, including his mother, Christina, who is a physical education teacher, he found the Macks had a philosophy about participating in athletics – and not just in one sport.
“They’ve always felt, the more sports you play, the better off you’ll be in whatever sport you decide to play,” Killinger said. “The fact he played multiple sports helped him. Whether it’s physical conditioning or agility, that helps him behind the plate. With a lot of sports, there's carryover between skills and abilities.
“I know he loves baseball, and I know it’s a ton of fun. He really enjoyed basketball, and he’s a great volleyball player. But by mixing it up, it keeps it interesting, and it keeps it fun, and it staves off the grind.”
In Scott Schreiner's first season as Williamsville East’s volleyball coach this spring, he noticed how Mack sought help in improving as a volleyball player. He stayed after Williamsville East’s evening practices and ask the Flames’ setters for help when he wanted to refine his spiking abilities. He also asked other hitters on the team what he could do to improve.
“They’d say, ‘Joe, go line on this,’ ” Schreiner said. “He’d take that right from them and say, ‘Hey, thank you for the help.’ He was always open-minded.”
Baseball, however, has always been Mack’s prime passion. Particularly in the last year, he adhered to a highly regimented schedule, one that included times in the day for working out in the batting cages or doing position training at Hot Corner Athletics in East Amherst. Mack even adhered to a specific schedule designed to promote recovery, including set hours to sleep.
“That started at a young age,” said Mack’s older brother, Charlie, who was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft. “We started playing ball when we were two years old, and it started from there. In our old house, we had a really nice, 70-foot-long basement with a workout area to hit, to throw, to take ground balls. We spent countless hours down there. My dad (Allan) stayed home with us for the first four years of our lives and regimented that from an early age, getting us to games, making sure we were on time, making meals for us. But it was structured in its purpose, and it’s going to continue for Joe.
“This has been a long time coming, and it’s cultivated itself.”
What impressed the Marlins, baseball-wise, was Mack’s consistency as a hitter, particularly on the summer circuit in 2020. Mack did not play high school baseball last year after the NYSPHSAA canceled the spring sports season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but played summer baseball for the East Cobb Astros travel team, which is based in Georgia. He also was selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic in September in Oklahoma City,
“He’s a bat-first catcher,” Svihlik said. “And that’s what you try to do, when you get into the high school catching market. You really want to try to think about, is it a bat guy? Can this guy hit, for a number of different reasons? I look at Joe Mack, he’s got left-handed power. He performed all summer and we put a huge, huge priority on our summer scouting. Joe Mack was one of the premier performers in the entire country. He did it at many events.”
What also impressed the Marlins is the fact that Mack played multiple sports, something that could work to Mack’s advantage as a baseball prospect, particularly as it relates to longevity and wear and tear, especially as a catcher.
“It’s Buffalo, New York, so he has not played as much baseball as a player growing up in Florida,” Svehlik said. “You don’t see that too often. Every time you interview these kids, what you hear all the time is, ‘I played multiple sports, I played basketball when I was a freshman,’ or ‘I played soccer until I was a sophomore’ or hockey or whatever it might be. Very, very rarely, do you see players who actually do that, and part of it is who they are, as people.
“That plays into the fact that he hasn’t played as much (baseball) as some other guys. And to go out last summer, and to perform like he did, on the biggest stage, and be as competitive and as successful? That gives you a lot of comfort that you have a player who just doesn’t have tools, but he can actually play the game.”
Even with his athletic background, the ultimate choice for Mack was easy. He followed his passion for baseball.
The payoff won’t hurt, either, if Mack signs with the Marlins; MLB.com reported Monday that the approximate pick value for Mack's slot was $2.31 million.
“I’m happy with the baseball decision,” Mack told MLB Network, after the Marlins drafted him Sunday.