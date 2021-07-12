How playing three sports helped Joe Mack become a top MLB draft pick

“He’s a bat-first catcher,” Svihlik said. “And that’s what you try to do, when you get into the high school catching market. You really want to try to think about, is it a bat guy? Can this guy hit, for a number of different reasons? I look at Joe Mack, he’s got left-handed power. He performed all summer and we put a huge, huge priority on our summer scouting. Joe Mack was one of the premier performers in the entire country. He did it at many events.”

What also impressed the Marlins is the fact that Mack played multiple sports, something that could work to Mack’s advantage as a baseball prospect, particularly as it relates to longevity and wear and tear, especially as a catcher.

“It’s Buffalo, New York, so he has not played as much baseball as a player growing up in Florida,” Svehlik said. “You don’t see that too often. Every time you interview these kids, what you hear all the time is, ‘I played multiple sports, I played basketball when I was a freshman,’ or ‘I played soccer until I was a sophomore’ or hockey or whatever it might be. Very, very rarely, do you see players who actually do that, and part of it is who they are, as people.