If you just caught the final score of Friday night's game in Sahlen Field, you might not have thought too deeply about the Buffalo Bisons' 10-8, 10-inning victory over the Worcester Red Sox.

But the last two innings of that game rate of some of the most bizarre in the ballpark's 35-year history. It ended on Luis De Los Santos' walkoff grand slam -- the first walkoff slam by a pinch hitter since the Bisons returned to Triple-A in 1985.

Bottom of the 10th. Full count. Bases loaded. Two outs.@BlueJays prospect Luis De Los Santos hit a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam for the @BuffaloBisons that dreams are made of! pic.twitter.com/bwznacw9E9 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 1, 2023

It was the Bisons' first win of the second half of the International League schedule, which began with a doubleheader loss to Worcester on Thursday night.

The Bisons entered the bottom of the ninth trailing, 5-3, and their only two hits had come in the second: A solo homer by Addison Barger and a two-run double by L.J. Talley.

But Buffalo got the game even in the ninth as Rob Brantly led off with a solo home run and Nathan Lukes drove a two-out RBI double to center. Davis Schneider followed with a single to left but Lukes was nailed at the plate trying to score the winning run, plunging the game into extra innings.

Worcester quickly took control in the 10th on Daniel Palka's two-out, three-run home run to left off Buffalo reliever Jay Jackson. But the Bisons were undaunted by their 8-5 hole.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Barger's RBI single to left got Buffalo within 8-6 and put runners at first and second. Pinch-hitter Rafael Lantigua walked on a full-count pitch to load the bases before Otto Lopez popped out to second, putting the Herd again one out from defeat.

De Los Santos then came up in place of Talley and worked the count full before lacing a drive the opposite way to right. It careened into the party deck to give the Herd the dramatic victory, Buffalo's sixth walkoff win of the season.

It was the fourth walkoff slam in Sahlen Field history, the others being by Marco Scutaro in 1999, Fernando Martinez in 2010 and Brett Wallace in 2014. Wallace's was the only one of those that came in extra innings -- and it was his third home run of the 10-6 win over Pawtucket.

De Los Santos' blast was the Bisons' first pinch slam since Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Brian Dorsett belted one in 1992 in Indianapolis. According to the Herd Chronicles, it was the Herd's first of the walkoff variety since infielder Jerry McDonald connected on May 14, 1979, in a Double-A game against Reading in War Memorial Stadium.

De Los Santos, a 25-year-old shortstop, started the year at Double-A New Hampshire and is batting .269 in 22 games for the Bisons with three homers and 13 RBIs.

The Bisons and Red Sox play again Saturday night at 6:05 on Hall of Fame night, featuring the pregame inductions of Matt Hague, Pete Filson and Jonathan Dandes. They meet Sunday at 1:05 and Monday at 6:05 for the annual Independence Eve with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

WOW Grand Slammer to WIN it for the @BuffaloBisons in the bottom of the 10th! 🦬⚾️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jtaA3CWbOB — Scott Balzer (@scottbalzer) July 1, 2023