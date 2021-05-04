Hear that Bison Thunder: A solid opener in Trenton as Herd stampedes to a win

+4 Back home at last in ... New Jersey? Bisons ready to start a season unlike any other Everyone agrees this is one strange situation. But they also agree that the best part is they'll be playing baseball again Tuesday night.

Covid-19 protocols prevent a lot of pomp and circumstance with no mascots, batdogs or fans taking part in promotions allowed on the field. But Thunder mascot Boomer still played things up with a large tuxedo. And there were postgame fireworks set to Billy Joel tunes (since we were in Jersey, it was odd there was no Springsteen until a "Born in the USA" finale).

Absent the minor-league carnival, it's still baseball – albeit with the team 392 miles from home while Sahlen Field undergoes renovation and we wait for the imminent word on when the Blue Jays will be starting play in June. The Bisons are knee-deep in preparation to host the Blue Jays next month and have essentially turned over operation of their franchise to the Thunder, who have an excellent reputation in the game.

But there was still some sadness to it all. Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague got his new job a little more than 14 months ago, a few days before the spring training shutdown essentially was the harbinger that there would be no minor-league season. He was like the rest of the staff Tuesday: trying to watch Opening Day on the Internet for a franchise they put their heart and soul into. But there were all sorts of technical issues that kept the feed from appearing for several innings.