Heading into home finale, Bisons already hoping for normalcy in 2022

Sprague said he won't forget this club's attitude through all the uncertainty of the first three months, when they didn't know whether the Blue Jays were leaving Sahlen Field and whether the Herd would be coming back to Buffalo.

"It's easy to forget that they were in Trenton, you forget all that they had to do to get here," Sprague said. "You can forget all that stuff of how good of a team they are and how well they played and how well they were managed and what a good group of guys this is. I feel bad they don't get to show everybody that I do think they were a championship caliber team, especially now."

The return to Buffalo was not easy for Sprague and his front office. With the border closed, Canadian fans couldn't attend and they can account for up to a quarter of the attendance, and maybe more on weekends. With no idea when the home schedule would start (it turned out to be Aug. 10), there were virtually no group sales or major promotions.

Just as the Herd opened, so did the Erie County Fair. And the Bills preseason started rolling. High school sports practices began. And Buffalo sports fans had already spent lots of money on Blue Jays and Bills tickets.