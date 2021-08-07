Hamburg Post 527 advances to championship round at American Legion baseball regional

Hamburg Post 527 took charge with a six-run third inning but needed to put down a two-out rally by host team Shrewsbury, Mass., in the seventh inning for an 11-8 victory in the American Legion Baseball Northeast Regional on Saturday in Worcester, Mass.

With one out in the seventh and owning an 11-4 lead, Hamburg seemed certain to reach Sunday's championship round at Fitton Field on the College of the Holy Cross campus. However, Shrewsbury pushed across four runs and had the bases loaded before Jacob LaDuca (Canisius High), the third Hamburg pitcher, got the final out on a force-play grounder at second base.

The big third inning, with all six runs unearned, gave Hamburg an 8-4 lead and three more runs in the fourth made it 11-4, but it was not going to be that easy. Ryan Hilton took over in the seventh for Hamburg starter Michael Heilig, who had thrown 105 pitches over six innings. Three singles, a two-run double by A.J. Hamm and a hit batter with the bases full gave Shrewsbury its four runs in the inning.

Hamburg sent 11 batters to the plate in its third-inning rally and seven more in the fourth. Maxwell Schmarder (Olmsted) started the fourth with a double, and Santino Turello (St. Joe's/Ithaca) had a two-run single, one of five hits in the inning. LaDuca had an RBI single in the fourth.