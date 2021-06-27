From start to finish, Blue Jays well-armed in win over Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen entered Sunday's play with an ugly 4.83 earned-run average in June, and Friday's implosion here against Baltimore was fresh in lots of minds at Sahlen Field.

But that was the only misstep in this series. The Blue Jays won three of the four games and the relief corps threw 10 1/3 shutout innings in the victories. Its toughest test was in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Orioles, as Patrick Murphy and Tim Mayza got out of jams to preserve a win for starter Ross Stripling.

All the scoring came in the first five innings, but Stripling gave up hits to the first two men he faced in the sixth, leaving Murphy to pick up a first-and-third situation. Murphy, who had four shutout appearances for the Buffalo Bisons this season before joining the Blue Jays, got the job done by striking out Domingo Leyba and getting veteran third baseman Maikel Franco to hit into a double play.

"I love it. I was fired up for Murphy," Stripling said. "To come in first and third, nobody out and to put up a zero there is awesome for him. We're obviously always looking for arms to step up, step up in big situations, leverage situations, and that was a good sign for him."