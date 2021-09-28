Former Niagara University pitcher Matt Brash expected to make MLB debut with Mariners

Matt Brash became the first former Niagara University player since 1953 to be called up to the major leagues when he joined the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Brash, a pitcher ranked as the No. 99 prospect by Baseball America, was expected to make his debut Tuesday in relief against the Oakland Athletics.

He was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, and by Monday, he was with the Mariners, throwing a bullpen session and meeting his new teammates at T-Mobile Park in Oakland. He will be eligible to play in the postseason if the Mariners qualify.

Brash, 23, had been a consideration to start Tuesday, but Seattle opted to use him in relief.

He is the 17th Niagara player to reach the majors. The most recent debut had been righthanded pitcher Edward “Rinty” Monahan, whose first game was Aug. 9, 1953, with the Philadelphia Athletics. He played four games that season in his only big-league appearances.

The last Niagara player to appear in a big-league game was pitcher Sal Maglie, who retired in 1958 at age 41.