Former International League MVP Matt Hague, longtime club president Jonathan Dandes and War Memorial Stadium-era pitcher Pete Filson have been elected to the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, the Bisons announced prior to Tuesday's series opener against Syracuse in Sahlen Field.

The trio will be inducted during a dinner in Consumer's Pub at the Ballpark from 4-5 p.m. prior to the Bisons' game against Worcester on July 1. They will also be honored with video presentations and introductions to fans during the game. For dinner reservations, fans can log on to Pubatthepark.com, Bisons.com or call 716-846-2100.

Hague, who is currently the Bisons' hitting coach, joined shortstop Jhonny Peralta (2004) as the only modern-era Bisons to earn IL MVP honors with a spectacular 2015 season. The infielder led the league in batting (.338), hits (177) and on-base percentage (.416) that year while collecting 33 doubles, 11 home runs and 92 RBIs.

For his efforts, Hague was also named the Bisons' MVP and earned the club's Hometown Hero award while being named both a midseason and postseason all-star by the IL.

Hague's batting average was second in Buffalo's modern era to Dave Clark's .340 in 1987, and the hit total was second to Peralta's 181 in '04. Hague batted .377 in 13 games with Buffalo in 2014 after being acquired by Toronto in a trade with Pittsburgh, leaving his Buffalo career average of .342 and on-base mark of .416 the best in the modern era for players with at least 500 at-bats.

Hague played 797 games in Triple-A for four teams, posting a .298 career average and retiring in 2019. He batted .226 in 43 MLB games with Pittsburgh and Toronto from 2012-15.

Dandes worked with the Bisons from the opening of then-Pilot Field in 1988 through 2018. He was vice president/general manager of Stadium Services, the company responsible for food and beverage in the ballpark; then executive vice president of the Rich Entertainment Group and was president of Rich Baseball Operations from 2001-2018.

Dandes, who has held prominent positions in the Western New York food service industry as well as chairing the Buffalo/Niagara Sports Commission, was a key cog in the opening of Pilot Field. In the late 80s, ballparks did not have food courts or restaurants and the Bisons' setup under his leadership set the stage for many major-league parks to emulate.

In the later years of his career, Dandes was a key go-between for the team and city officials to complete upgrades on the ballpark, oversaw Rich Baseball's teams in Double-A and Class A, and was instrumental in the Bisons' adoption of the Buffalo Public Schools' baseball program in 2008. He currently serves as Rich Products' corporate vice president of government relations and special projects while chairing the Ralph C. Wilson Explore & More Children's Museum and serving as vice chair of the Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Filson went 14-3 with a 2.27 earned-run average in his lone season for the Bisons in 1986, leading the American Association in both wins and ERA. He also had six saves and was third on the club in innings (139) and strikeouts (81). Filson opened that season by going 7-0 as a starter before transitioning to a bullpen role at the behest of the parent Chicago White Sox

Filson pitched in 148 games, mostly in relief, in the big leagues from 1982-1990 with Minnesota, the White Sox, the New York Yankees and Kansas City. He had a 15-18 record with four saves and a 4.18 ERA.