Right-hander Ryan Boyer, who pitched two years ago at Canisius College, was promoted to the Buffalo Bisons all the way from Class A Vancouver by the parent Toronto Blue Jays.

Boyer, 26, joined the Herd and made his debut Thursday in the Bisons’ 7-4 loss at Innovative Field against the Rochester Red Wings. He allowed four earned runs on one hit and four walks over 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

Boyer was 2-0 at Vancouver in eight dominant outings, pitching 10 scoreless innings and allowing only two hits. He struck out 12 and walked three.

Prior to that stint, Boyer had a 7.71 ERA in two games at Class A Dunedin. He was 3-0, 3.60 in 24 games last year between Dunedin, Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire.

Boyer is from Bradford, Pa., and pitched four years at Division III Pitt-Bradford. He then took the mound as a graduate student at Canisius in 2021, going 2-1, 3.52 in nine games with 41 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings. His 12.03 strikeouts per nine innings ranks him second-best in program history.

Boyer spent that summer pitching for the Milwaukee Milkmen of the independent American Association (6-3, 2.72 in 30 games) before signing with the Blue Jays as a minor-league free agent on Jan. 27, 2022.

Boyer is the second pitcher from the Canisius program to be promoted to the Bisons during the Blue Jays affiliation era. He joins former Milwaukee Brewers closer John Axford, who made nine relief appearances for Buffalo in 2021. Axford, a Hamilton, Ont., native, went 1-0, 0.84 with two saves for the Herd.

The Buffalo bullpen was thinned out by the promotion of right-hander Jay Jackson to Toronto to serve as the 27th man for the Blue Jays’ doubleheader in Chicago and by an injury suffered by Matt Peacock in the 12th inning of Wednesday’s 5-4 win at Rochester. Peacock was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury after a collision with a Rochester runner while covering first base. His status remains uncertain.

The Bisons are in the midst of a six-game series in Rochester prior to the All-Star break. Their next home game at Sahlen Field is July 14 vs. Toledo.

On Thursday night, Boyer took the mound for the Bisons (38-45, 4-4 second half) holding a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning. He walked the first two batters he faced, but he got Drew Millas to ground into a double play and Erick Mejia to fly out to end the inning.

Boyer continued to struggle with his control, however, and hit Rochester’s Richie Martin to lead off the sixth. After Martin moved to second on a wild pitch, Jake Alu and Jeter Downs walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Travis Blankenhorn’s grand slam to give the Red Wings (39-43, 5-4) a 4-3 lead. Boyer struck out Franmil Reyes before he was relieved by Brandon Eisert, who got out of the inning without further damage.

Rafael Lantigua’s RBI single in the top of the seventh scored Jordan Luplow to tie the game, taking Boyer off the hook for the loss. But in the bottom of the inning, Rochester took a 5-4 lead on Blankenhorn’s RBI double.

The Red Wings made it 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth on Mejia’s two-run homer off Junior Fernandez.

Buffalo took control early with three runs in the third inning. With one out, Davis Schneider and Luplow singled before Addison Barger doubled to left field to score both runners. Barger later scored on a single by Lantigua.

The Bisons and Red Wings play again at 6:45 p.m. Friday.