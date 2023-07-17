Veteran right-hander Casey Lawrence, the Buffalo Bisons' Warren Spahn Most Valuable pitcher in 2022 and the club's modern-era strikeout leader, has opted out of his contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and is seeking a deal with another organization.

Lawrence, 35, has appeared in parts of seven seasons for the Herd since 2013. That is second in the club's modern era to the eight seasons former Cleveland pitcher Jason Stanford threw for Buffalo from 2001-2008.

The Bisons (8-6 in the second half) were off Monday and start a six-game series Tuesday night in Syracuse.

Lawrence leaves atop Buffalo's strikeout list with 323, is fourth in innings pitched (389) and is sixth in wins (25). He was 3-7 with a 4.67 earned-run average in 18 starts this year.

Lawrence was Buffalo's Opening Night starter March 31 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, taking a 2-1 loss, and struggled much of the first half of this season with the Herd before finding a groove in recent outings. Over his last five starts, Lawrence has gone 2-2 with a 1.93 earned-run average, but run support has been an issue, as Buffalo totaled only five runs in the three starts he didn't win in that stretch.

Lawrence's run support trouble has been a major factor in his odd 2023 day-night splits. Under the lights, Lawrence was just 1-5, but had a 2.91 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 65 innings. He was 2-2 in day games, but with comparatively terrible numbers (9.12 ERA, 44 hits and eight walks allowed in just 25 2/3 innings).

Lawrence won the Spahn Award in 2022 by going 9-5, 2.79 in 23 starts for the Herd. He led Buffalo in wins, was tied with Bowden Francis for the team lead in starts (23), was second in innings pitched (126) and third in strikeouts (106).

Lawrence was 7-2, 4.85 in 21 games for the Herd in 2021, splitting time between the rotation and bullpen. He made six appearances in relief for the Blue Jays last season (0-1, 7.50), and has appeared in 44 career MLB games for Toronto and Seattle, making only two starts.