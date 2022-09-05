Former Bisons manager Casey Candaele got an unexpected call to join the Blue Jays

TORONTO – Casey Candaele has been in professional baseball since 1983, playing in seven organizations and coaching for three others. So he's long known about being ready for the phone call when you're a player, and making sure his charges were prepared for it when he was their leader in the dugout.

Strangely enough, he wasn't ready for the call he got one morning nearly two months ago.

The Bisons' manager was in Des Moines, Iowa, after the Herd had dropped an 8-2 decision to the Iowa Cubs in the opener of a six-game series on July 12. It was the final series before the All-Star break, the first time Buffalo had been in Iowa since the memorable night in 1997 when it won its only American Association championship.

Candaele was on that team and in the clubhouse that night for one of his career highlight moments. And a quarter-century later came another via some unexpected news: The Toronto Blue Jays had pulled a surprise with the firing of manager Charlie Montoyo and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager, leaving an opening on their staff.

It was Schneider who gave Candaele the word the Jays were promoting him from Buffalo to interim bench coach in the big leagues.

"It's like 11:30 in the morning and 'Schneids' had called and I was actually doing something at the time," Candaele, 61, recalled before a recent game in Rogers Centre. "I was like, 'Oh, he probably wanted to talk about Gabby (prized catching prospect Gabriel Moreno) because Gabby had just come back to Triple-A. I was going to get back to him and then he called me right back again and I was thinking, 'Oh, this is probably important.' I picked up the phone and he gave me the news.

"He said, 'Hey, this is what's happening. Want to go?' I was like 'Hell yeah. I'm excited, I'm pumped up,' " Candaele said. "Then I talked to (Toronto General Manager Ross Atkins) and everybody. And I was on a flight a couple hours later."

There wasn't even time to have a chat with his Buffalo players. Candaele let them know he was leaving with a group text, went to the ballpark to get some belongings and talk to his coaching staff, and he was off to the big leagues.

"It was crazy. But really, really exciting," he said. "It was a great, great opportunity. I really cherish it and I'm very flattered and honored."

Candaele, who played 754 games in the big leagues and another 1,075 in Triple-A, had not been in the majors since he was Seattle's first-base coach in 2017. He has had a relationship with Schneider while serving as Toronto's minor-league field coordinator in charge of spring training since then, in addition to his duties as manager of Class A Dunedin (Fla.), Vancouver and Buffalo.

"Going from being with the team in Buffalo the whole year, and the staff and everything, you kind of leave something that was familiar," Candaele said. "We had done what we felt was a good job of building a good environment there. Leaving that was tough, but coming here is the ultimate."

Candaele was 79-47 in Buffalo last season, leading the Bisons to their first division title in 16 years. His club started this season 30-18 before injuries and call-ups caused struggles and was 43-42 when he left the Herd in the hands of pitching coach Jeff Ware. The Bisons went 23-20 in their first seven series under Ware to remain in the hunt in the International League East and open a new series at 6:05 Tuesday night at Sahlen Field against Gwinnett.

"Leaving everybody there is the hard part," Candaele said. "But knowing Jeff and Corey (hitting coach Corey Hart) and Devo (third-base coach Devon White) and (development coach) Jake McGuiggan and everybody that's there, I knew it was going to be fine with what they had built themselves with me being there. We had such a good relationship, it wasn't going to change much. We had all built it in Buffalo, both players and staff."

"I'm just jumping right in, really just taking over where Casey left off, working their tails off," Ware said recently. "It's hustle around the bases, being on time, playing hard, all those things and having fun. Everybody loved Casey here. It was sad to see him to go. But we're also happy to see where he went to."

Candaele has a front-row seat for a Toronto club in the thick of the American League wild-card race. The Blue Jays still struggle with consistency, as noted by a recent stretch when they went 6-1 on a trip to Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park – and then came home to get swept by the lowly Los Angeles Angels. But their batting order is stacked, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the only lineup in baseball that features eight players with 100-plus hits.

"They're really good players and it's just a pleasure to be able to watch them go about their business and how they prepare," Candaele said. "The intensity which they take to the game when they're at bat is something. Schneider has done a great job of transitioning the team, just telling them to keep doing what you're doing and showing up and getting prepared to play."

As for Ware's Bisons, Candaele continues to check box scores and read reports. For one thing, those were his guys and he remains curious. For another, there could be holes to fill in Toronto at any time. Someone else might get the call.

"Jeff has transitioned really well into it. I've talked to him a couple of times and I know he feels comfortable," Candaele said. "It was something I don't think he dreamed that he'd be doing but it was like, 'This is something new to do. OK, I'm all in.' So it's been cool for him."

Candaele said he was impressed by the way players in Buffalo persevered through last year's split season in Trenton and Sahlen Field to win a division, and through their rough patch this year at midseason.

"The environment that was created by the players in that clubhouse has always been one of we're gonna grind it out and we're gonna give our best together and it's unique at the Triple-A level to have that," he said. "We've been fortunate to have that in Buffalo the last two years, to have players thinking let's play to win. When you're concerned about the team, your performance is going to be better because you're not focused on yourself."