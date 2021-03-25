Former Bison Casey Candaele is thrilled to return at head of the Herd

Candaele, 60, is the 22nd manager in the Bisons' modern era and the fourth ex-Buffalo player to manage the club, joining Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer and current Arizona manager Torey Lovullo, Joel Skinner and Bobby Meacham.

Last year, Candaele was in charge of keeping abreast of all the Jays' minor leaguers that were not being worked out at the club's alternate training site in Rochester. This is his third year as a manager for the Jays after stints at Class A Dunedin in 2018 and Vancouver in 2019. He's also served as the club's field coordinator and as an infield and baserunning instructor.

How did the switch to the managerial path come about?

"Gil asked me if I was interested and I said, 'Yeah, I'll do anything,' " Candaele said, referring to Toronto player development director Gil Kim. "I've been treated tremendously and given an opportunity to do some different things. And I just love the game, love being around players in any aspect.

"This was a new challenge. The Triple-A level is unique. It's a rare place where you have guys that have been in the big leagues and guys are trying to get to the big leagues. So it takes a certain personality to be able to mesh those guys into a unit that wants to go out and compete and win baseball games. I wanted to take the challenge."