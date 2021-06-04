For original Sahlen Field employees, returning to ballpark for MLB in Buffalo is 'like the dream'

Garcia Leonard, the head usher on the club level, said it was tough being away from the ballpark last season and that returning was nostalgic – and a little weird.

The feeling of community extends from the longtime employees to the fans, he explained.

“They come here and you’ve seen them with their kids when they were little and now their kids are bringing their kids,” Leonard said. “And just to see everyone grow up and pass it along through the family, it’s an experience.

“Lord willing, you see the same people. You lose fans. You lose associates, you know? Larry the Peanut Man passed on a couple of years ago, and he was a mainstay at the ballpark. People came here and they wouldn’t get peanuts anywhere else. The same with Conehead. They won’t buy a beer from anybody but Conehead. You know? It’s a part of their ballpark routine. It’s that novelty of getting a bag of peanuts from Larry and a beer from Conehead and taking a picture with Buster Bison. It’s all a part of the ballpark experience.”

Mambrino said that everyone is adjusting to the new rules.