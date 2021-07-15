For Jonah Heim, the long road to games at Sahlen Field will be a family affair

"He always knew he was going to be a big leaguer. It was just going through the process and now this is once in a lifetime," said best friend and former Amherst teammate Matt Connolly. "When I was in the room in his house the night he got drafted. He looked at me and said 'Hey, I'm going to make it,' and I'll never forget that."

"Hardest working kid I ever met," added James Roehl, another friend. "Never let anything get him down. When he did get sent down, he found a way to bring himself back up. When he was in Vegas, I was living in Des Moines and saw him play Iowa. He got the game-winning punchout at second base (throwing out a runner trying to steal). That was so awesome."

Jonah Heim naturally went to plenty of Bisons games as a kid. He attended some youth baseball camps where one of the coaches was former Bisons legend Jeff Manto, the only modern-era player to have his number retired. As it turned out, Manto was one of Heim's minor-league hitting instructors when he first started in the Baltimore chain in 2014.

"I'd be watching the guys warm up in the bullpen and think that it was going really way too fast for me," Jonah Heim recalled of one night downtown when he was 8 or 9. "And now not to think back and realize that's like what I do for a living. Pretty crazy."