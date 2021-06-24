 Skip to main content
Few cheers, no boos, no errors as Mayor Brown tosses first pitch at Jays game
Few cheers, no boos, no errors as Mayor Brown tosses first pitch at Jays game

Mayor Byron Brown throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

It was business as usual Thursday night at Sahlen Field for Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Brown threw a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Baltimore Orioles and there was no perceptible reaction from the crowd to Brown from either side of the political fence.

A stunning upset loser in Tuesday's Democratic mayoral primary to India B. Walton, Brown came on the field in a powder blue Blue Jays jersey and joined Khawar Nasim, the consulate general of Canada in New York, in making simultaneous tosses. Brown threw to Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton.

A longtime supporter of the Bisons and the downtown ballpark, Brown was among many top local leaders who worked with the club as they have helped the Blue Jays turn Sahlen Field into a big-league park the last two years. After throwing his pitch, Brown waved to fans on the first-base side of the field as he headed toward the right-field gate, stopped to listen to the two national anthems and then exited through the fence. 

The game was the opener of a 10-game homestand for the Blue Jays. The Orioles, mired in last place in the American League East, entered play with 19 straight losses on the road and were trying to avoid becoming the first team in the AL to lose 20 straight away from home since the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics.

