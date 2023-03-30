The Buffalo Bisons hit the buses Thursday heading for the season opener Friday night. Meanwhile, the front office was back at Sahlen Field talking about what fans will see when the club returns for the home opener.

It's not Florida. It's Buffalo in March and Bisons hit the field preparing for Opening Day No one connected to the Buffalo Bisons could ever remember a team workout here in March. But with Triple-A baseball now a 150-game season and more off days built into the schedule, you've got to start earlier.

Preparations continue for the 35th opener downtown, a 2:05 p.m. game Tuesday against the Worcester Red Sox. The Bisons open the season with a three-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, beginning at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The team confirmed that 2022 Most Valuable Pitcher Casey Lawrence will get the start. The 35-year-old, whose status was uncertain because his wife just had a baby, was 9-5 with a 2.79 earned-run average in 23 starts last season for the Herd.

The weather in Moosic, Pa., however, does not look good, with a 70% chance of rain Friday and 80% Saturday.

Temperatures are slated to be in the mid-50s in Buffalo on Tuesday when the Herd returns home. General manager Anthony Sprague unveiled new merchandise and food items that fans will see this season during a media session in Consumer's Pub at the Ballpark, which features a renovated bar setup.

Alexandra's Pierogi will have a new stand behind home plate, featuring a variety of selections that will include "Polish poutine" – cheese pierogis, pork belly, cheese and a bourbon-infused gravy. Sahlen's hot dogs also will be in that stand, with a new kids meal featuring mini wieners with macaroni and cheese. Also unveiled Thursday were chicken pot stickers, frozen bananas in several flavors, "adult popsicles" with bourbon-based flavors and a partnership with Ilio DiPaolo's restaurant that will see it provide its products in the restaurant buffet on various theme nights.

For a limited menu of ballpark staples, the Bisons are introducing mobile ordering this season. There's no in-seat delivery yet, but fans can avoid waiting in line and missing game action.

"We'll put up a QR code on the video board that you can click. You can order and then you can pick up your food (at the mobile pickup stand behind home plate)," Sprague said. "We're hoping that new technology that everybody's used to now just ordering and have food delivered to you, we'll get there eventually. But for now, you can order it and you don't have to go wait in line ... You'll get an alert when it's ready. You go pick it up and head right back to your seat."

A new beer garden on the first-base side of the ballpark will allow for the expansion of the Friday night pregame happy hours.

Ticket prices are up this year by 50 cents, to $19.50, $16.50 and $13.50 (for youth and senior general admission). Those prices are reduced by $3 per ticket if purchased in advance of game day.

The Bisons are selling tickets at par for Canadian fans through May 31 and hope to get a bigger influx of fans from Southern Ontario now that the border is fully open and there are no extra steps required to cross.

"We're expecting the Canadians, in general, to come back and enjoy Bisons Baseball. It's been four years for them since the border has been open fully (for an entire season)," Sprague said. "It's a huge part of our business, huge part of our fan base with the parent company with the Blue Jays, and we're excited to have them back."

Work continued at the ballpark Thursday for the tracking system that will control the Automatic Balls and Strikes system. The team said it will begin in the International League on April 24, but the Bisons will be on a two-week road trip, so it won't debut in Buffalo until May 9.

The system will direct home plate umpires on the result of pitches for all games played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Umpires will call pitches as normal with an ABS challenge system on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Teams will get three challenges per game, with results quickly posted on the center-field scoreboard.