Fan Guide: What to know if you're heading to Sahlen Field to see the Blue Jays

Sahlen Field was mostly quiet last year when the Toronto Blue Jays were in town, but that won't be the case in 2021.

Fans will be welcomed at all games and the crowds of about 6,600 that will be on hand to watch the Blue Jays meet the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros figure to be the smallest of the Jays' stay here. The club already sold about 1,000 more tickets for each of the Yankees' three games here later this month and that number only figures to increase the longer the Jays stay.

If you're heading to the ballpark, things will be quite different since the gates were last open for a Bisons game in August 2019.

Here's a rundown of some of the key points to know when attending Blue Jays games downtown:

Tickets: The Blue Jays control all sales and they are done online only and not at the Sahlen Field box office. The Jays will announce on-sale days as the schedule progresses. The next sale days are June 8 (presale) and June 10 (public) for the homestand that runs June 24 to July 4 against Baltimore, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

All tickets are mobile only and you can't leave any at will call. No paper or PDF screenshot tickets are accepted for entry. Each fan must present his or her own ticket using the MLB Ballpark app.