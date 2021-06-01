Fan Guide: What to know if you're heading to Sahlen Field to see the Blue Jays

Sahlen Field was mostly quiet last year when the Toronto Blue Jays were in town, but that won't be the case in 2021.
Fans will be welcomed at all games and the crowds of about 6,600 that will be on hand to watch the Blue Jays meet the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros figure to be the smallest of the Jays' stay here. The club already sold about 1,000 more tickets for each of the Yankees' three games here later this month and that number only figures to increase the longer the Jays stay.
The Blue Jays' schedule in Sahlen Field opens Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins.
If you're heading to the ballpark, things will be quite different since the gates were last open for a Bisons game in August 2019.
Here's a rundown of some of the key points to know when attending Blue Jays games downtown:
Tickets: The Blue Jays control all sales and they are done online only and not at the Sahlen Field box office. The Jays will announce on-sale days as the schedule progresses. The next sale days are June 8 (presale) and June 10 (public) for the homestand that runs June 24 to July 4 against Baltimore, Seattle and Tampa Bay.
All tickets are mobile only and you can't leave any at will call. No paper or PDF screenshot tickets are accepted for entry. Each fan must present his or her own ticket using the MLB Ballpark app.
Gate entry: Gates open two hours before first pitch. Each fan will undergo a symptom screening. Bags larger than 7 inches by 4 inches by 2 inches will not be permitted except for diaper bags. Vaccinated fans will enter at the Swan Street gate and physically distanced fans will enter at Washington Street.
Handicapped accessibility: The elevator is located at the restaurant entrance on Washington Street. Capacity is limited due to social distancing. Fans with needs should contact the Blue Jays in advance at 888-654-6529 or via email through fanfeedback@bluejays.com.
With the Canadian border still shut tight, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be back at Sahlen Field with the Toronto Blue Jays, starting Tuesday. We don't know yet, but maybe it's for the entire summer.
Vaccinated sections: Fans will be seated directly next to other parties and those 16 and older must present a photo ID that matches the name on their vaccination record. That record can be shown via the New York State Excelsior Health Pass or a printed copy of the official CDC card. You must have all required doses at least 14 days prior to the game.
Suites: The Bisons expect to have a limited number available for single-game rental for most games (don't ask about the Yankees series). Their full- and partial-season suite holders get first priority and then the public can buy. You can inquire about suite rental at Bisons.com. Suites are limited to 10 guests.
Roaming: Due to social distancing arrangements, MLB rules prohibit fans from moving around the ballpark. You must sit only in your ticketed seats.
Mask requirements: Fans age 2 and older must wear face coverings at all indoor areas of the ballpark, including restrooms, the Jays Shop souvenir stand, suites and the Washington Street elevator. Masks are strongly encouraged on the concourse as well. Fans are not required to wear masks while seated in the outdoor bowl.
Restaurant: Consumer's Pub at the Ballpark will not be open to the public. It is being used for the Blue Jays' players and staff.
Rainouts: Because of limited seating, there are not expected to be rain checks issued for postponed games. Fans who purchased through Bluejays.com will automatically be refunded. Tickets not purchased through official means can only be refunded by the reseller. If a postponed game is rescheduled to a new date as part of a doubleheader, only fans who hold tickets for the new date will be admitted.
Parking: Lots and ramps around the stadium are independently operated and not controlled by the Blue Jays or Bisons. Prices are likely to vary based on day of the week and opponent. The Exchange Street lot behind right-center field is not available because that is where the visiting clubhouse and umpires complex has been built.
The Blue Jays' No. 1 pick in 2019, Manoah forced Toronto's hand with three straight dominant outings at the start of his career for the Bisons.
Autographs: They are not permitted this season by MLB rules due to Covid policy protecting players and fans. Fans are thus not allowed to approach the field to solicit them from players.
Concessions: The Blue Jays say normal offerings have been modified to speed service and minimize crowding. All items are individually packaged with wrapped utensils and condiments. There will be no in-seat vendors. Cashless payments are encouraged but cash is acceptable and so are valid Bisons Bucks issued for 2020.
Outside food and beverage: Each guest may bring one sealed non-flavored plastic water bottle 20 ounces or less. No outside food is permitted and stadium water fountains have been closed.
Souvenirs: There will be a Jays Shop on site. Face masks are required while inside.
Oak Street: As we learned last year, if you think you're going to rubberneck a view from the Thruway ramps beyond left-center field, don't expect to be there long. It's a safety hazard to have pedestrians near where cars are driving to get on the I-190, and Buffalo police regularly shooed folks away last summer. The bet here is that will happen again.
Photos: Blue Jays, Bisons unveil Sahlen Field renovations
The Toronto Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons unveil the Sahlen Field renovation project ahead of MLB regular season games beginning at 7:07 p.m. June 1 vs. the Miami Marlins. Jointly privately funded by the Blue Jays and Bisons, the project prepares the ballpark for MLB games, particularly under Covid-19 health and safety protocols, while leaving a legacy for the Triple-A affiliate to support player development.