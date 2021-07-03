Espinal does it all as Blue Jays make it two straight over Tampa Bay

Until Saturday, Santiago Espinal's last professional home run was on Aug. 27, 2019. And lo and behold, it was in Sahlen Field for the Buffalo Bisons. The three-run shot was the key blow in a 5-3 win over Rochester.

Espinal went deep downtown again Saturday, his first home run in the major leagues. It was a two-run shot that capped a five-run sixth as the Blue Jays tripped the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-3. And his teammates exploded. Hugs and high-five all over the dugout.

Asked if he knew his last home run was in Buffalo, Espinal said, "To tell you the truth, I barely remember. But this one I'm going to remember forever. This is special moment for me, my teammates and thank God we got the W."

"It was actually one of the best moments of the year," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "Just because of the situation who we're playing and who did it. Everybody knows 'Espy.' This kid works every day. He's always ready. He could go a week, two weeks without playing and then you put him in there and he has a good game."