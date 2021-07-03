 Skip to main content
Espinal does it all as Blue Jays make it two straight over Tampa Bay
Blue Jays Rays

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Santiago Espinal celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Sahlen Field on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Until Saturday, Santiago Espinal's last professional home run was on Aug. 27, 2019. And lo and behold, it was in Sahlen Field for the Buffalo Bisons. The three-run shot was the key blow in a 5-3 win over Rochester.

Espinal went deep downtown again Saturday, his first home run in the major leagues. It was a two-run shot that capped a five-run sixth as the Blue Jays tripped the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-3. And his teammates exploded. Hugs and high-five all over the dugout.

Asked if he knew his last home run was in Buffalo, Espinal said, "To tell you the truth, I barely remember. But this one I'm going to remember forever. This is special moment for me, my teammates and thank God we got the W."

Blue Jays Rays

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Santiago Espinal hits his first career home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Sahlen Field on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

"It was actually one of the best moments of the year," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "Just because of the situation who we're playing and who did it. Everybody knows 'Espy.' This kid works every day. He's always ready. He could go a week, two weeks without playing and then you put him in there and he has a good game."

The Blue Jays snapped a 1-1 tie with the big inning, which also featured Cavan Biggio's two-run bloop single to left. They're 43-38 at the halfway mark of the season, including 10-3 in their last 13 games. And they've pulled within three games of the skidding Rays for the final wild-card slot. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.

Espinal's defense is what made Joe Panik expendable in last week's trade with Miami for badly needed reliever Adam Cimber. Espinal made a great play in the second, coming in on a chopper to nail speedy Randy Arozarena at first. Lately he's been making every play.

"I'm very confident," Espinal said. "To me, that's my priority right now and I think for the team too. Just defense right now. Defense, defense and defense. Every day I just go out there and work on my defense."

Blue Jays Rays

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Santiago Espinal throws out Tampa bay Rays batter Randy Arozarena during the first inning at Sahlen Field on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

The Jays have been dominant in the first two games against the defending American League champions. Alek Manoah and Ross Stripling have given them strong starts and Tampa Bay has batted just .156 while playing leaky defense. Toronto can get a sweep in the series and homestand finale Sunday at 1:07.

"Manoah last night was as dominant as have really seen anybody in a long time," Stripling said of the rookie who carried a no-hitter into the sixth and struck out 10. "Just mowed them down with seven clean (innings). To be able to come out today and win the series is awesome. We're obviously really happy with where we're at as a team right now going into the last road trip before the all-star break. So if we can finish strong I think that'd be awesome momentum heading into the second half."

Diamond dust

• The Blue Jays have put George Springer in the cleanup slot -- between Vladimir Guerrero and Teoscar Hernandez -- the last two days and he's homered on the first pitch he's seen in both games. It's his first homers in consecutive games with the Jays and Springer is batting .333 with three homers and a 1.189 OPS over the last eight games.

"I was waiting for him to start getting more at-bats and be comfortable and he's there now so for us it was a good time to put him behind Vladdy," Montoyo said. "If you don't want to pitch to Vladdy, you're going to have to pitch to Springer. And if you don't want to pitch to Springer, now you got Teo behind. So it's more about protecting guys."

• Lefty reliever Ryan Borucki, out since May 14 with a forearm strain, threw from the mound pregame and is heading to Trenton to get some rehab outings with the Bisons.

"He looked good and he felt good so that that's all good news," said Montoyo.

Blue Jays Rays

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ryan Borucki, who has been out with May with an injury, throws prior to the game against Tampa Bay at Sahlen Field on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

• Robbie Ray (6-3) pitches for Toronto on Sunday against Tampa Bay's Ryan Yarbrough (4-3).

