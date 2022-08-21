Error proves costly in Bisons' loss to IronPigs

A costly error by shortstop Rafael Lantigua resulted in three unearned runs in the fourth inning, and the Buffalo Bisons fell 5-3 to Lehigh Valley on Sunday at Sahlen Field.

With the Bisons (62-54) leading 2-1, Dustin Peterson reached on the error by Lantigua to open the inning. Johan Camargo singled to put runners at first and third before Buffalo pitcher Thomas Hatch (7-6) got Jorge Bonifacio to fly out, but Peterson stayed at third. Rafael Marchan scored Peterson with a sacrifice fly to tie the game and Josh Ockimey hit the first pitch he saw from Hatch over the left-center field fence to give the IronPigs (64-53) a 4-2 lead.

Buffalo cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning. Otto Lopez drew a walk from Zach Warren (1-0) and went to second on a wild pitch. Lopez eventually scored on a groundout by Nathan Lukes.

Lehigh Valley added an insurance run in the ninth when Daniel Robertson walked with two outs, Ali Castillo singled and Dalton Guthrie belted an RBI single to center.

Hatch took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned, on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Gabriel Moreno went 4-for-4 for the Bisons and Lopez went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. He also stole a base. LJ Talley was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Guthrie went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the IronPigs.

Buffalo will take today off before beginning a six-game series with Columbus on Tuesday at Sahlen Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.