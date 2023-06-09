Ernie Clement’s bases-loaded single in the top of the ninth inning scored pinch-runner Otto Lopez as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Toledo Mud Hens 4-3 on Friday at Toledo, Ohio.

The teams will meet in the fifth game of their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Rafael Lantigua reached on a throwing error by Toledo third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy and Clement singled with one out to put runners at first and second. Lantigua scored on Spencer Horwitz’s single to center.

The Mud Hens tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Parker Meadows doubled and scored on a single by Matt Vierling.

Buffalo took a 2-1 lead in the third on a solo home run by Clement, who took a 1-1 pitch from Bryan Sammons over the left field fence.

Danny Jansen’s solo homer leading off the top of the fifth gave the Herd a 3-1 lead, but the Mud Hens tied it in the bottom of the inning on solo homers by Andrew Knapp and John Valente.

In the top of the ninth, Trevor Schwecke walked. With one out, Lantigua and Rob Brantly singled to load the bases. Clement then singled to Toledo shortstop Corey Joyce to give the Bisons the lead for good.

Clement finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Brantly and Cam Eden each had two hits.

Reliever Andrew Bash (1-0) picked up the win for Buffalo, throwing two innings of one-hit ball. He struck out two.