Rafael Lantigua scored on Ernie Clement’s ground out in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Buffalo Bisons a 2-1 victory over Worcester in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday at Worcester, Mass.

The Red Sox won the opener, 4-1.

Buffalo served as the home team in the second game with it being a make-up contest from April 6 in Buffalo.

Worcester broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Wilyer Abreu scored on a single by Greg Allen.

But in the bottom of the inning, the Bisons scored twice to win the game.

Cam Eden singled with one out and scored on Lantigua’s double to right, with Lantigua advancing to third on the throw to the plate. He then scored on Clement’s ground out to shortstop.

Luke Bard (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing one earned run in the sixth. Paul Fry picked up his second save.

Lantigua went 2-for-3 to lead the Bisons.

In the first game, Worcester scored twice in the first inning when Bobby Dalbec doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Abreu, who scored two batters later on a single by Daniel Palka.

The Bisons cut the lead to 2-1 in the third on Spencer Horwitz’s bases-loaded walk, but the Red Sox put the game away with two runs in the fourth on a two-run homer by David Hamilton.

Buffalo had just four hits in the game. Rob Brantly had a double.

Zach Thompson (0-3) took the loss for the Herd, allowing three earned runs on six hits and no walks through 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Dalbec went 2-for-3 for Worcester and Caleb Hamilton doubled.

Joely Rodriguez (1-0) picked up the victory, allowing one hit and striking out one in one inning of work. Chase Shugart earned his third save with a perfect seventh inning. He struck out one.