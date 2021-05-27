Erik Brady: Tom Reigstad's love for baseball 'just as strong' as it ever was

When the Toronto Blue Jays play the Miami Marlins in Buffalo on Tuesday, Tom Reigstad will be in Section 111, Row H, Seat 4. This will put him smack-dab on the site of a long-gone boardinghouse where Mark Twain once lived.

That’s as it should be: Twain and Tom go together like Huck and, well, that other Tom.

Reigstad is a professor emeritus of English at Buffalo State College and the author of “Scribblin’ for a Livin’: Mark Twain’s Pivotal Period in Buffalo,” the definitive work on Twain’s time here. So he is well known as our foremost local scholar of our foremost former citizen.

Less well known is this: Reigstad is a long-time Buffalo baseball fan. And he has the receipts to prove it – in the form of ticket stubs and game programs and newspaper clippings all lovingly saved in manila folders in a fireproof box kept in the attic of his Kenmore home.