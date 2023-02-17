The Buffalo Bills won American Football League championships in 1964 and 1965. Those are all the team titles our fair city can claim in North America’s four major team sports.

That’s why it’s hard to feel sorry for Philadelphia. Yes, the Eagles lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs the other day – and the World Series to the Houston Astros in November. But the City of Brotherly Love has plenty of titles to call its own.

Which franchise in Philly’s big-league history has won the most major championships? (Warning: It’s a trick question.)

• It’s not the Eagles, with four titles: one Super Bowl (2018) plus three NFL championships (1948, 1949, 1960).

• It’s not the Flyers, with two Stanley Cups: 1974 and (sigh) 1975. (The second, of course, came at the expense of the Sabres.)

• It’s not the 76ers, with two NBA championships: 1967 and 1983. (That’s not counting the one that the franchise won as the Syracuse Nationals, in 1955.)

• It’s not the Phillies, who have won two World Series: 1980 and 2008.

The answer is – drum roll, please – the Philadelphia Athletics. (We told you it was a trick question.) They won five World Series before they left town in 1954. The A’s vamoosed first to Kansas City (so the Super Bowl loss is not Philly’s first to KC) and then to Oakland, where they play to this day.

Cornelius McGillicuddy – Connie Mack, as he was far better known – was the Athletics manager who won those five World Series. He managed them for 50 seasons, despite finishing last 17 times. It helped that he owned the team.

His first foray into ownership came in Buffalo, in 1890. The Buffalo Bisons of the short-lived Players’ League won their opening game of that season, 23-2, against the Cleveland Infants, but it was all downhill from there for the Bisons, for the league – and, for that forlorn season, for Connie Mack.

• The Bisons finished last, with a record of 36-96.

• The eight-team league folded after one money-losing season.

• Mack was a catcher (he hit .266) and a part-owner who had invested his life savings of $500 in the team, and lost it all.

Buffalo had two baseball teams called the Bisons in 1890 – one in the Players’ League, the other in the American Association. (Sportswriters called the second one “the little Bisons.”)

When the American League began, in 1901, Mack became manager, treasurer and part owner of the fledgling Philadelphia Athletics. Before long, he was majority owner. His losses in Buffalo had not dissuaded him.

Mack was 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds when he played here, and he carried that angular look for a lifetime, always managing in business suits. The writer Wilfrid Sheed said he looked “like a tree from the Garden of Eden.” Other writers called him the Tall Tactician. Mack won the most games in big-league history as a manager (3,731) – and lost the most, too (3,948). He was named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1937.

As it happens, that was the year that a 14-year-old boy in Buffalo, also named Cornelius McGillicuddy, wrote a letter to his hero. Connie Mack wrote back, and they traded letters for several years. That’s when the boy in Buffalo decided that he wanted to grow up to be a coach. And, sure enough, he would wind up as a hall of famer, too, as a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

Buffalo’s Connie Mack (naturally he wound up with the same nickname) coached basketball and baseball for decades at Canisius High School, amassing more than 700 wins. His players, like his students, called him Mr. Mack. He taught Latin and math for more than four decades. (Disclosure: I’m one of the thousands who learned this Caesarean phrase from him: Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres.)

Buffalo lost our Connie Mack in 2004. Philadelphia lost its Connie Mack in 1956. It is remarkable to think that these two baseball greats were once pen pals. Make that pen as in bullpen, and PAL as in Police Athletic League. The younger McGillicuddy helped establish Buffalo’s PAL baseball program in the 1950s, and directed it for 30 years.

The New York Times, in its obituary for the elder McGillicuddy, called him a new type of manager: “One of the kindest and most soft-spoken of men, he always insisted that he could get better results by kindness.”

In this way, the two Mack men were a lot alike. Today such a person is known as a players’ coach. One of them once played in the Players’ League – 133 years ago, in Buffalo.