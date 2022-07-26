Erik Brady: Remembering Al Smith, Lou Boudreau and snapping Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hit streak

Records are made to be broken, as the saying goes. But here are two that have stood the test of time.

Pitcher Al Smith won 15 consecutive games for the Buffalo Bisons in 1939; it remains the franchise record. Joe DiMaggio hit safely in 56 consecutive games for the New York Yankees in 1941; it remains one of baseball’s most hallowed records.

Smith was the starting pitcher for the Cleveland Indians on the day DiMaggio’s streak ended 81 years ago this month. DiMaggio grounded to third in his first time up, walked in his second, and then grounded to third again. On DiMaggio’s last at bat, he faced a relief pitcher, Jim Bagby Jr., and hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Lou Boudreau, another ex-Bison, who then turned a double play.

The story of DiMaggio’s hit streak is well known. The story of the Bisons’ 1939 season, when Smith and Boudreau played in Buffalo, is all but forgotten. But both stories are worth retelling because of the way they intertwine

The Bisons, long an independent club, became a farm team for the first time in 1939, when they affiliated with the Indians. This worked out well at first. Boudreau and second baseman Ray Mack, who were among the players supplied by the Indians, dazzled Bisons fans for much of the season.

“They made plays rarely equaled in the Buffalo ballpark,” says the team history. “They negotiated double plays with such dexterity and precision that fans gasped in disbelief.”

That book – “The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020” – notes that Boudreau hit .331 with 17 home runs for the Bisons while Mack hit .293 with 15 home runs. And then there was Smith, a crafty lefthander, who went 16-2, including that 15-game win streak.

The Bisons were in the thick of the International League pennant race until Cleveland called up Boudreau and Mack. This rankled Bisons fans because the Indians had already fallen out of the American League race. The Bisons faded to third and got knocked out of the playoffs early.

“The repercussions are likely to be so great,” commented the Courier-Express, “that a break may be virtually forced upon management.”

This proved prescient, as the Bisons broke off relations with the Indians after that season and entered into a working agreement with the Detroit Tigers. (Things went even worse the next season as the Bisons slipped to sixth place.)

Boudreau would go on to play 15 seasons in the big leagues, mostly at shortstop for the Indians. He was the American League’s MVP in 1948, when he was also the player-manager who led the Indians to victory in the World Series. (They have yet to win another.)

History is kind to these three ex-Bisons. Boudreau is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Mack is not, but his son is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Tom Mack was a left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s and ’70s.) And then, of course, there is Smith: Posterity remembers him mostly for stymying DiMaggio on July 17, 1941.

DiMaggio’s streak was a sensation across the nation as World War II raged in Europe. “It gave America just what it needed: something apart from woe and war to talk about – a summer craze,” wrote Richard Ben Cramer, the Rochester-born author, in his 2000 book “Joe DiMaggio: The Hero’s Life.”

There was even a popular song that summer, “Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio,” by Les Brown and His Orchestra. Sample verse:

From coast to coast

That’s all you hear

Of Joe the one-man show

He’s glorified the horsehide sphere

Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio.

Twice DiMaggio had smashed Smith’s pitches down the third-base line. The Indians’ Ken Keltner backhanded each of them and twice threw DiMaggio out by a step. In between, Smith walked DiMaggio, drawing boos from the Cleveland crowd, as even they wanted to see him hit.

Bagby came on in relief of Smith in the eighth inning. He was in a tight spot, bases loaded, as DiMaggio came to the plate. Joltin’ Joe hit the ball sharply to short. It took a bad hop, but Boudreau somehow snagged it. He flipped the ball to Mack, who threw to first for the double play.

Boudreau to Mack, with dexterity and precision – just as it had been in Buffalo.

And now they speak in whispers low

Of how they stopped our Joe

One night in Cleveland, Oh, oh, oh

Goodbye streak, DiMaggio.