Erik Brady: Home Run Johnson, Negro Leagues pioneer, deserves spot in Baseball Hall of Fame

In the early 1910s, Johnson moved to second base for the Leland Giants, and then the New York Lincoln Giants, in each case to make way for shortstop John Henry “Pop” Lloyd, then a budding star who would wind up in the Hall of Fame. In 1913, Johnson led the Lincoln Giants in batting average – hitting .452 at the age of 41 – and they beat the Chicago American Giants in the championship series.

Then, in 1915 – after 20 years in the top tiers of Black baseball – Johnson moved to Buffalo to be manager and shortstop for the Pittsburgh Colored Stars. They were, despite their name, a semipro team in Buffalo. Putting Pittsburgh in the name was a marketing tool, Henry explains, to invoke the Homestead Grays, one of Black baseball’s top teams.

When Ruth barnstormed in Buffalo in 1920, he played for the white Buffalo Polish Nationals against the Colored Stars – still managed and shortstopped by Johnson, who by then was 48. Johnson would play regularly for a series of Buffalo baseball clubs until he was just shy of 61, a stage of his career when his players called him Dad. He did all this while supporting himself as a porter for the railroad.