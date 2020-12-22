Erik Brady: Home Run Johnson, Negro Leagues pioneer, deserves spot in Baseball Hall of Fame

Grant Johnson died in Buffalo in 1963 at age 90, and was buried in a long-unmarked grave – Section 3, Row 22, Grave 27 – at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg.
Home Run Johnson, as he was known in his baseball life, ought to be celebrated as one of the game’s all-time greats. Instead, the memory of his time as one of the nation’s earliest Black baseball stars has been entombed in a sort of unmarked grave of its own.
Last week, Major League Baseball elevated the Negro Leagues to major-league status, calling it a “long overdue recognition.” Recognition for Johnson, too, is long overdue, especially here in the city where he lived the second half of his remarkable life.
MLB added to its rolls the names of 3,400 Negro Leagues players – from seven distinct leagues in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s – but it seems more than likely that Johnson isn’t one of them. His glory years ran from 1893 to 1914, when he was a key figure in the pioneering era of Black baseball, before the establishment of what we have come to know as the Negro Leagues.
“It’s unfortunate,” Howard W. Henry Jr. says, “that baseball would make 1920 the cutoff.”
Henry, 79, is a retired Buffalo social worker who wants more for Johnson than mere recognition as a major leaguer. He believes that Johnson belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Henry was among those who worked to have a headstone placed at Johnson’s grave, at long last, in 2014. And he has written extensively about Johnson’s baseball career, including for the Buffalo History Museum.
Nor is he alone in advocating for Johnson’s enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. The website Agate Type, which is devoted to reconstructing Negro League and Latin American baseball history, calls Johnson “the best African American ballplayer of the 1890s and early 1900s.”
The Hall of Fame’s Early Baseball Era Committee considers candidates once every 10 years. The 2020 meeting was postponed to this coming fall, and Henry hopes new research on Johnson will be persuasive. He shared with us an unpublished article that he wrote some years ago and will soon send to the committee to consider. What follows is a thumbnail sketch of Johnson’s career drawn from Henry’s research.
It tells of a ballplayer whose baritone was as good as his bat: Johnson sang with church choirs and the Buffalo Clef club, a choral group founded by the Buffalo Urban League. And it tells how he came to be called Home Run Johnson: by reputedly hitting 60 home runs in 100 games in 1894 for the Findlay Sluggers, a semipro team in his Ohio hometown.
As it happens, that is the year before Babe Ruth was born. Ruth, of course, would famously hit 60 home runs of his own, in 1927, for the New York Yankees.
“Yet, there was a more modest man,” Henry writes, “a fleet and sinewy – and powerful – righthander, a shortstop, the cream of the crop at his position in his time, perhaps 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, a man with modest habits, a nondrinker, a nonsmoker who kept himself in good condition throughout his life, a leader on the field and off, a member of many championship teams, a mentor to the young men he managed later in his life.”
Johnson was born in Findlay in 1872, during the Grant administration. His full name was Ulysses Grant Johnson (or Grant Ulysses Johnson, depending on the source). But after hitting those 60 dingers, he’d be called Home Run Johnson for the rest of his life.
Johnson moved from Findlay to Adrian, Mich., in 1895 to play for the Page Fence Giants. They won Black baseball championships in 1896 and in 1901, by then as the Chicago-based Columbia Giants. Next he played for the champion Cuban X-Giants in New York, and then for the Philadelphia Giants, where he also pitched as a spot starter, going 5-1 in 1905.
Johnson was among the founders of the National Association of Colored Professional Baseball Clubs of the United States and Cuba, a predecessor of the Negro Leagues. There he managed and captained the Brooklyn Royal Giants to championships in 1908 and 1909. His teams won titles in that era in the Cuban winter leagues, too. In 1910, in a series against the Detroit Tigers in Cuba, he led all hitters with a .412 average, getting the better of Ty Cobb.
That was hardly the only time that Johnson faced white major leaguers. In his first season with the Findlay Sluggers, Johnson led them to a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds, hitting a pair of home runs off Tony Mullane, who won 25 games for the Reds that season. And in an exhibition game in 1909, he faced Walter Johnson, the Washington Senators pitcher who would join Ruth and Cobb in the inaugural class of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Years later, Walter Johnson told the Washington Post’s Shirley Povich that Home Run Johnson had challenged him in the first inning to “ ‘throw that fast one in here an’ I’ll knock it over the fence.’ That’s what he did, too.”
In the early 1910s, Johnson moved to second base for the Leland Giants, and then the New York Lincoln Giants, in each case to make way for shortstop John Henry “Pop” Lloyd, then a budding star who would wind up in the Hall of Fame. In 1913, Johnson led the Lincoln Giants in batting average – hitting .452 at the age of 41 – and they beat the Chicago American Giants in the championship series.
Then, in 1915 – after 20 years in the top tiers of Black baseball – Johnson moved to Buffalo to be manager and shortstop for the Pittsburgh Colored Stars. They were, despite their name, a semipro team in Buffalo. Putting Pittsburgh in the name was a marketing tool, Henry explains, to invoke the Homestead Grays, one of Black baseball’s top teams.
When Ruth barnstormed in Buffalo in 1920, he played for the white Buffalo Polish Nationals against the Colored Stars – still managed and shortstopped by Johnson, who by then was 48. Johnson would play regularly for a series of Buffalo baseball clubs until he was just shy of 61, a stage of his career when his players called him Dad. He did all this while supporting himself as a porter for the railroad.
And then there is: In 1917, Johnson and Stars teammate John Emory made local history when they played in a Buffalo Muny league game for an otherwise white team called the Phoebe Snows. According to Henry’s research, this was the only time since 1894, when baseball’s color line had been drawn, that an integrated team played against a white team in Buffalo until 1946, when Jackie Robinson came to town with the Montreal Royals to play the Buffalo Bisons. There is much more to that story, which we will tell in a future column.
Johnson lived at a succession of addresses in his Buffalo years, including 244 E. St., 234 Cedar St. and 204 N. Division St. In 1956, while living at 61 Union St., Johnson lost his vision. He was taken to Meyer Memorial Hospital, what is now the Erie County Medical Center, and from there was admitted to the Erie County Home for the Blind in Alden.
The Buffalo Criterion, in 1958, reported that members of Buffalo choral groups feted Johnson at an event in his honor, moving him to tears. Johnson “sang lustily” with the chorus that day and was given a recording of it all to take back with him to the home for the blind.
Five years later, he was sent back to Meyer, where he died of heart failure following surgery. He was 19 days shy of 91 years old.
Johnson got what Henry describes as “a pauper’s burial without a marker, a sunken trough indicating not even a simple casket for his interment.”
That did not sit right with Henry, who years later worked with several others to place a tombstone there. Benefactors included the Negro Leagues Baseball Grave Marker Project and the Forest Lawn Heritage Foundation. (Hamburg’s Lakeside is part of the Forest Lawn Group of Cemeteries.) There is also a plaque at the cemetery summarizing Johnson’s considerable achievements.
Howard Henry never met Home Run Johnson. But by now, after two decades of research, sometimes it feels to him as if they are old friends.
“I believe this was a good man,” Henry says. “He was not just a fabulous baseball player, he was a good man. And I believe the world should recognize good people.”
Or, as he puts it in the last lines of the article he’s sending to the Hall of Fame:
“Grant Johnson’s contributions to the American game of baseball and to America’s culture are worthy of lasting consideration, both in Buffalo and beyond. Buffalo and the nation are well counseled to remember and celebrate this American life.”