Erik Brady: Familiar former voice of Canisius College pitching in as voice of Bisons in Trenton

Dave Schofield is a radio analyst for the baseball mashup that is the Buffalo Bisons and Trenton Thunder. And he’s a bit of a mashup himself.
Think of him as Buffalonian and Trentonian all wrapped into one: A member of the Thunder Hall of Fame who got his start covering pro sports in Buffalo while still a student at Canisius College.
An audio stream of the Bisons-as-Thunder home games in Trenton can be accessed on the Bisons’ website through 920 ESPN New Jersey. Gregg Caserta is the play-by-play voice, with Schofield as his color commentator. The pair displayed instant chemistry in their first outing Tuesday, swapping stories with the ease of old pals. Color commentary is a role that often goes to ex-players. Schofield isn’t one of those. He is in the Thunder Hall of Fame as their longtime team photographer.
“That was a lot of fun,” he tells me after the Thunder-Bisons beat the Worcester Red Sox, 6-1. “Buffalo and Trenton together felt like my worlds colliding.”
Schofield, 73, is talking by phone while driving the 48 miles from the ballpark in Trenton to his home in Belmar, a quaint town on the Jersey Shore where he and his wife, Pat, moved after leaving Buffalo in 1975. I have known Dave since the late 1960s, when I was in middle school and he was dating my sister, Kristin, a Canisius classmate of his. That’s when Schofield started getting into photography. He took a photo for the Buffalo Sabres in the early 1970s that remains among the most famous in their history. (Sabres captain Gerry Meehan gazes down at a little boy in a Sabres uniform who, as we discovered last year, was really a little girl. You can read all about it here, here and here.)
Dave and Pat met at a West Side bar in 1969 when she was a student at D’Youville College. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary in July. They moved to Belmar, where Dave taught English and coached soccer at St. Rose High School while taking photos on the side. Then, in the mid-1980s, he opened Druid’s Eye Photography as his full-time business.
He was the Thunder’s photographer from the moment the team began life as a Class AA franchise in 1994 until his retirement from that post in 2016. He was also the photographer for another minor-league team in New Jersey, the Class A Lakewood (now Jersey Shore) BlueClaws for 16 seasons. Both teams gave him touching on-field sendoffs when he stepped away.
“Dave is a Hall of Famer and a friend of the organization,” Thunder General Manager Jeff Hurley says. “I’m excited to hear him on the air.”
So how does a photographer qualify as a broadcaster? Well, it turns out Schofield has plenty of experience behind the microphone, too. He was color commentator on Canisius men’s basketball games for 25 seasons, beginning in the early 1990s. The drive from Belmar to Buffalo is almost 400 miles, but he made the trip through ice and snow all of those years. Canisius road games at Monmouth University – 10 miles from his front door – felt more like home games.
Schofield has experience broadcasting baseball, too. For several seasons in the early 2000s, he would join then-Thunder voice Dan Loney as a color commentator for the third, fourth and fifth innings, and then go back to his gig behind the lens.
“I was a middle reliever,” Schofield says, “and paid like one, too.”
Loney was otherwise a one-man booth. That was the plan for Caserta this year, too, until Schofield offered his services.
“I’m doing it out of loyalty,” he says. “The Thunder were nothing but good to me for 25 years.”
Caserta is happy to have a partner with deep roots in Trenton – and in Buffalo. “Seems like Dave knows everybody in both cities,” Caserta says, “and everybody in between.”
Once, in 2002, the New York Yankees sent Derek Jeter to the Thunder for injury rehab. The Yankees were off on one of the nights when Jeter was playing in Trenton, so the YES Network broadcast the Thunder game on TV. Schofield is pretty sure that’s the biggest audience he has ever had.
Now he has an audience that combines Buffalo, his first professional home, and Trenton, his last. “I like the symmetry of that,” he says.
Color this color commentator Golden, as in Griffin, the Canisius mascot that is half eagle, half lion. As a voice of the Thunder-Bisons, Schofield is half Buffalo, half Jersey – and all in.