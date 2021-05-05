Erik Brady: Familiar former voice of Canisius College pitching in as voice of Bisons in Trenton

Dave Schofield is a radio analyst for the baseball mashup that is the Buffalo Bisons and Trenton Thunder. And he’s a bit of a mashup himself.

Think of him as Buffalonian and Trentonian all wrapped into one: A member of the Thunder Hall of Fame who got his start covering pro sports in Buffalo while still a student at Canisius College.

An audio stream of the Bisons-as-Thunder home games in Trenton can be accessed on the Bisons’ website through 920 ESPN New Jersey. Gregg Caserta is the play-by-play voice, with Schofield as his color commentator. The pair displayed instant chemistry in their first outing Tuesday, swapping stories with the ease of old pals. Color commentary is a role that often goes to ex-players. Schofield isn’t one of those. He is in the Thunder Hall of Fame as their longtime team photographer.

“That was a lot of fun,” he tells me after the Thunder-Bisons beat the Worcester Red Sox, 6-1. “Buffalo and Trenton together felt like my worlds colliding.”