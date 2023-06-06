Andy Helwig was home last week. And also away.

He grew up in Alden as a Buffalo Bisons fan. Then he worked for the Bisons as an intern. And last week, he was back as a broadcaster for the St. Paul Saints, who won five of six games against the Bisons at Sahlen Field in a series that ended Sunday.

“A real full-circle moment for me,” Helwig says of his away week at home.

Thursday’s game happened to fall on School Kids Day, which was fitting, because Helwig started going to Bisons games when he was the age of many of those in attendance.

“I have probably been to a couple hundred games at Sahlen Field, starting as a little kid,” he says. “It feels weird to be back as a visitor. But it’s really cool.”

F. Scott Fitzgerald split his childhood between Buffalo and St. Paul, and now Helwig is splitting time between those cities. He does six months in St. Paul, as a voice of the Saints (a mix of TV and radio), and six months in Buffalo, as the radio voice for Canisius College men’s basketball.

“I live in Buffalo in the winter, and when the (Metro Atlantic) conference tournament is over, I pack my bags for baseball season,” he says. “It can get crazy, but I feel like I have the best of both worlds.”

Helwig is 25, about the age of many of the Class AAA baseball players he covers. And, like them, he hopes to make the majors some day.

"That’s the dream,” he says. “There are only 30 major league teams. I have a lot of work to do to get to that level. But I’ve made it this far, and I’m going to keep working hard.”

Sean Aronson is the full-time voice of the Saints, home and away. Helwig joins him on the air for home games in St. Paul, but doesn’t normally go on road trips.

"This is the only trip I’ll probably go on,” he says of Buffalo. “I convinced the general manager to buy my flight here. I really wanted to do this series. And it’s the only road trip where I don’t need a hotel room.”

He stayed with his girlfriend’s sister and her husband near Gates Circle. His girlfriend, Sydney Rosen, who is also from Buffalo, was back in St. Paul taking care of their dog, Juice. (When they’re in Buffalo, they have to explain that Juice is not named for O.J. Simpson. When they’re in St. Paul, no one asks.)

“It was the name he already had when we got him,” Helwig says of the bulldog with a bit of boxer and Boston terrier mixed in. “He loves to snuggle, and he’s a crazy little guy.”

Aronson typically does play-by-play for the first three innings and last three innings, with Helwig as the analyst, while Helwig does play-by-play for the middle three innings with Aronson as the analyst. Helwig is also the team’s media relations assistant, so he writes the game notes, too.

“From March-April through September, this is my life,” he says. “It’s baseball right now, and not much else. You have to love it. There is so much commitment involved. It’s not for everybody, but I love the game.”

Helwig broke into pro baseball as an intern with the Bisons after his sophomore year at Canisius College. He was the voice of the Batavia Muckdogs (then a Class A team) after his junior year. The Saints hired him as a media relations intern after college. And last summer he was out of baseball when the Saints made a road trip to Buffalo.

That’s when he and Aronson met for lunch at Bar-Bill Tavern in East Aurora. There Aronson told him that the No. 2 man on the Saints broadcasts was leaving to call games for the University of Northern Iowa.

“Sean asked me if I had any interest in coming back” to St. Paul, Helwig says. “And so I did the last two months of last season there and then came back for this season.”

Helwig did his first broadcasts when he was a senior at Canisius High School, in 2015. He did play-by-play for a Canisius-St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute junior varsity basketball game with a fellow student as the analyst — and then he was the analyst for the varsity game with Paul Zablocki, the school’s director of alumni relations, doing play-by-play.

“That was my first time on the air,” Helwig says of the pair of Canisius wins. “I cut my teeth real hard. I’ve listened to it since, and I was terrible. The emotions were flowing. I was screaming much more than I needed to. I was all over the place. But it was so much fun.”

Zablocki, who is now associate vice president for institutional advancement at Niagara University, remembers it a little differently: “You could tell Andy had talent. He was passionate and energetic and it carried through the broadcast.”

Helwig grew up thinking he would be playing games in college, not calling them, “but realistically, I came to see that wasn’t going to happen.” So he called more and more games while in high school, and decided that he wanted to do it for a living.

“I grew up loving Rick Jeanneret on the Sabres and John Murphy on the Bills,” he says. “I would listen to their broadcasts, and sometimes I would think, ‘I can do this.’ ”

Originally he wanted to go out of town for college. He looked mostly at Jesuit schools. Xavier University, in Cincinnati, topped his list because it had Big East basketball. And then he found out that the Jesuit school in his hometown had a new agreement in place to broadcast many of its sports events on ESPN3.

“My first day as a freshman at Canisius, I went to talk to Matt Reitnour,” the sports information director, “to say, ‘Hey, I’m super interested in this, how do I get involved?’ I came ready with a demo tape from high school. And he said, ‘Sure, we’ll find a way to get you in.’ I didn’t hear anything for a couple of weeks, so I shot him an email. I said, ‘I know you’re busy, but if there’s anything I can do, I’m ready to help.’ ”

This time Reitnour got back to Helwig within minutes. The broadcaster who was supposed to call that day’s women’s volleyball game against the University at Buffalo couldn’t do it, because his wife was in labor. Reitnour asked Helwig to fill in for what was going to be the college’s first broadcast on ESPN3.

“I played volleyball in high school, so Matt knew that I knew what I was talking about,” Helwig says. “But still, the prospect of doing the first-ever ESPN broadcast at Canisius two weeks into freshman year? I was freaking out. My heart was going a million miles an hour.”

Reitnour says Helwig did quite well that day: “Andy had poise beyond his years right from the start.”

Ben Wagner was the voice of the Bisons and of Canisius men’s basketball in those days. In 2018, Wagner got the gig with the Toronto Blue Jays. Helwig moved up to the Canisius play-by-play radio role while still a college senior. Reitnour says he researched it and found that at the time only one other of the more than 350 schools in Division I had a student serving as a play-by-play voice for its men’s basketball games.

“I had no qualms about it all,” Reitnour says. “And we are lucky to still have him.”

Last season was Helwig’s fifth as the golden voice of the Golden Griffins. “I can’t believe it’s been this long already,” he says. “Life moves pretty quick once you’re out of school.”

The last year — since that lunch at Bar-Bill — has moved pretty quick, too. Helwig and Aronson went back there for wings again during last week’s homestand. It was yet another full-circle moment.

When the Saints came marching in, Andy Helwig marched with them — right back to his boyhood ballpark.

Home and away all at once.