Erik Brady: Buffalo, San Diego share championship lineage. So who wins first: Bills or Padres?

The Buffalo Bills will kick off their most anticipated season in recent memory one month from today, when they play at the defending NFL champion Los Angeles Rams. The world will be watching.

Buffalo fans come into this season with high hopes that this talented Bills team will be the one to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl, which would make it Buffalo’s first big-league championship since the Bills won American Football League titles in the two seasons before the Super Bowl was born.

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills training camp 2022 The Bills kicked off training camp July 24 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. It's the first time since the 2019 season that training…

If the Bills can actually do this – and, let’s face it, “ifs” don’t come much more freighted with history – it would be the end of what is the second-longest championship drought for an American city in the four major team sports. The Bills won their AFL titles in 1964 and 1965. Since then: No Super Bowl wins for the Bills, no Stanley Cups for the Sabres, and no NBA championships for the late, lamented Braves.

It is San Diego that holds the longest drought. America’s Finest City, as it styles itself, is not America’s finest sports town: San Diego’s last championship came in 1963, when the Chargers won the AFL championship in the season before the Bills would break through with the next two AFL titles against those same Chargers.

Many Buffalo fans think this is the season for their Bills, just as many San Diego baseball fans think this is the season for their Padres, who pulled off a steal of a deal with the Washington Nationals last week. The Padres got Juan Soto, the game’s best young player, plus slugger Josh Bell. Add the expected return of injured star Fernando Tatis Jr., and the Padres are now among a handful of MLB teams with the firepower to win the World Series this fall.

And if they do – yes, that “if” carries the same sort of weight as ours – then the San Diego streak would be over, leaving Buffalo with the longest championship drought.

(This calculation leaves out cities that have never won championships with newer teams. Charlotte, for instance, didn’t have an NBA team until 1988 or an NFL team until 1995.)

Some NFL purists might point out that AFL championships won in the years before the Super Bowl don’t really count because the NFL was crowning its own champions in those years. Such thinking is flat-out wrong, of course.

“The NFL counts AFL statistics,” football historian Jeffrey Miller says. “That makes it a major league.”

Miller is the author of 2007’s “Rockin’ the Rockpile: The Buffalo Bills of the American Football League.” He believes the 1964-65 Bills should be remembered more fondly by Bills fans than they are. The 1964 Bills, he argues, could have beaten the 1964 Cleveland Browns, that season’s NFL champs, though he thinks the 1965 Green Bay Packers would have been too much for the 1965 Bills.

Those Packers won five championships in the 1960s, earning Green Bay the nickname of Title Town. San Diego and Buffalo – well, they’ve been no-title towns for more than 50 years.

Hereabouts it’s hard to work up much sympathy for San Diego. That’s because the Braves moved there to become the Clippers when they abandoned Buffalo, in 1978. But the Clippers later moved to Los Angeles, just as the NBA’s San Diego Rockets had relocated to Houston decades earlier. The Chargers played one season in LA, in 1960, before moving to San Diego. They moved back to LA in 2017.

Now the Chargers share SoFi Stadium with the Rams. And that is where the Bills will play – one month from today – in the NFL’s first game of the 2022 season.

Miller, the historian, offers some friendly advice to Bills fans who are already dreaming of winning Super Bowl LVII, in Arizona, on Feb. 12.

“Slow down,” he says. “A lot can go wrong between now and then.” Bad breaks, bad injuries, or both.

History tells us Miller is right, of course. But who can resist a midsummer night’s dream?

These Bills are good enough to win it all. So, suddenly, are the Padres. Maybe the coming months will bring an end to two title droughts.

Or a continuing history of heartbreak.