WASHINGTON – Baseball is our game without a clock. Or so it always was.

Until now.

Opening Day in the major leagues today offers a new twist on our grand old game: There’s a pitch clock now.

I went to see it in action on Tuesday when the New York Yankees played at the Washington Nationals in one last gasp of spring training. Let me assure you that the new timepiece does speed up the game, as advertised. Only the most hidebound of hardball romantics will complain. They’ll no longer be able to rhapsodize about how our national pastime is timeless. Or eternal. Or some other deep-thought claptrap about lastingness.

Baseball games are still measured by untimed innings – not timed halves or quarters or periods, as in our other mainstream team sports. It’s just that now a clock tells pitchers and hitters they had better get a move on. Or, as Wall Street Journal sports columnist Jason Gay puts it, “Baseball finally agrees its games should take less time than law school.”

Pitchers have 15 seconds to go into their windup once they get the ball (20 seconds when there are base runners), or else the umpire calls a ball. Hitters have to be in the box, looking at the pitcher, with eight seconds left, or the ump calls a strike. Spring training games suggest that the pitch clock will shave 26 minutes off games, which last year averaged more than three hours to play.

Tom Boswell, in Wednesday’s Washington Post, points out the length of this season’s games figure to roll back to the two and a half hours or so that they took in the 1950s and ’60s. “That was good enough for Hank Aaron and Mickey Mantle,” Boswell writes. “And me.”

And for Bernard Malamud, too. Time, and its passing, is a theme of his 1952 novel, “The Natural,” which is the basis for the 1984 movie that was made mostly in Buffalo.

Roy Hobbs is an aging player when at last he makes it to the big leagues, in 1939. One day, in the novel, he is playing for the New York Knights against the Brooklyn Dodgers, at Ebbets Field, when he bashes a ball to right, where it strikes the big stadium clock. Malamud wrote: “The clock spattered minutes all over the place.”

Stadium clocks – the kind that tell time of day – predate this new pitch clock by decades. There really was one on the right-field scoreboard at Ebbets Field. Bama Rowell of the Boston Braves struck it in a 1946 game, and falling glass showered Dixie Walker, the Dodgers’ right fielder. Shards fall, too, in the movie version of “The Natural.” In this case the game is at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, though here in Buffalo we know it’s really Bennett High School’s Robert E. Rich Sr. All-High Stadium.

Hobbs is in a slump, and the Knights are on a losing streak. Iris Gaines, Hobbs’ long-ago sweetheart, played by Glenn Close, has been following him in the newspapers. She goes to the game and watches as he struggles in an at-bat. Then she stands up for him, in a show of cinematic support. She is backlit in golden light, like a halo.

In the novel, Hobbs hits the clock on a first pitch. In the movie, he swings mightily, misses once, and then again. The count stands at 0-2 when Iris stands. “Hey, sit down,” calls out one fan. “Yeah, sit down,” catcalls another. Hobbs faces the third pitch as the music swells, trumpets in the distance – and then he hits a rocket to right that smashes into the clock. It is 4:41 p.m. as pieces of clockface fall to the field. This game-winning home run, midway through the film, anticipates the pennant-winning homer to come in the lights-a-popping climax at War Memorial Stadium.

I thought about all of this on Tuesday afternoon at Nationals Park. There’s a large stadium clock there, too, though it hasn’t worked for years. (Management removed the minute hands in 2014; they looked like baseball bats.) Now the former clock is just a big Curly W surrounded by 12 stars. Ah, but the other clock – the new one that pushes pitchers and hitters to get cracking – did its job. The Nats beats the Yanks, 3-0, in a crisply played two and a half hours.

“Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack,” the old baseball song goes. “I don’t care if I never get back.”

We do care, as it turns out. And this season, at long last, we’ll have fewer minutes spattered all over the place.

It’s about time.