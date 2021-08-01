Diesel, Team Deb in, Royal out of postseason amateur baseball play

Buffalo Diesel, a two-time NABF World Series champion, will be back, but Royal Printing of the Buffalo AAABA will be missing this week when national postseason play begins on three fronts of amateur baseball.
Diesel, which won the NABF title in 2015 and 2017, is one of four former champions specially invited to the NABF Major World Series, which opens Wednesday in Battle Creek, Mich. Leading Buffalo's representation in the World Series will be champion Team Deb. Diesel was eliminated by eventual champion Berea, Ohio, in 2019 the last time the NABF World Series was held before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Royal Printing's four-year reign over the Buffalo Firefighters AAABA franchise ended when the team was ruled out of the local playoffs for use of an ineligible player. All-In Sports was declared the AAABA winner and will represent Buffalo in the national tournament beginning Monday in Johnstown, Pa. Royal forfeited its win in the championship playoff series opener, and All-In Sports was named the winner in a ruling by league officials.
"I am quite upset and bitter about their decision," long-time Royals manager and now general manager Bob Carnevale said in an email to The News. "I take full responsibility for my mistake, but I feel we were overly punished and ruled out of the playoffs, ending our AAABA dynasty, without ever being defeated and allowed to defend our four-time defending champion status, on the field of play."
Hamburg Post 527, which last week won its second straight New York State championship, will open play Wednesday in the North East American Legion Baseball Regional at 9:30 a.m. against Newport, R.I., at Fitton Field on the campus of Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Portsmouth, N.J., Windsor Locks, Conn., Beverly, Mass., Bangor, Maine, the Vermont champion and host Shrewsbury, Mass., are also in the field for the double-elimination playoffs.
Team Deb earned its berth in the NABF Major World Series in dramatic fashion Saturday at ECC North in Williamsville. Mike Steffan (Canisius College) hit a three-run homer, his third four-bagger on the day, and Max Zimmerman doubled home two runs in a 10-run seventh inning rally to help Team Deb to a 17-14 victory for the Buffalo Muny AAA league's bid to Battle Creek.
Earlier in the game, Steffan hit a solo homer after his grand slam helped Team Deb to an 11-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader. Steffan's bases-loaded blast established a 10-run lead and a "mercy rule" victory after five innings.
Former Dunkirk and Niagara County CC hurler Alex Kubera pitched the opener for Team Deb, then came on in the bottom of the seventh to get the final three outs in the second game.
The NABF World Series is the last scheduled to be hosted by Battle Creek under the present agreement.
Buffalo Diesel will open the World Series against St. John's Leftys of Pittsburgh, another special invitee, for the final Battle Creek tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Other former championship franchises invited were Brooklyn Sports Fever and Lombard, Ill., Orioles, in addition to the regional champions and two host city teams.
Locals win in Cooperstown
Academy All-Stars 12U team of Blasdell defeated Key West, Fla., Crushers 16-6 in the championship game Thursday to win the Cooperstown Village All-Star week nine tournament, topping a field of 72 teams from across the nation. Academy, coached by Carl Scanlon, went 5-1 in pool play, then scored five wins in elimination games, outscoring the opposition 64-20. Academy defeated teams from Virginia, New Jersey, Texas and California on the way to the final.