Diesel, Team Deb in, Royal out of postseason amateur baseball play

Hamburg Post 527, which last week won its second straight New York State championship, will open play Wednesday in the North East American Legion Baseball Regional at 9:30 a.m. against Newport, R.I., at Fitton Field on the campus of Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Portsmouth, N.J., Windsor Locks, Conn., Beverly, Mass., Bangor, Maine, the Vermont champion and host Shrewsbury, Mass., are also in the field for the double-elimination playoffs.

Team Deb earned its berth in the NABF Major World Series in dramatic fashion Saturday at ECC North in Williamsville. Mike Steffan (Canisius College) hit a three-run homer, his third four-bagger on the day, and Max Zimmerman doubled home two runs in a 10-run seventh inning rally to help Team Deb to a 17-14 victory for the Buffalo Muny AAA league's bid to Battle Creek.

Earlier in the game, Steffan hit a solo homer after his grand slam helped Team Deb to an 11-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader. Steffan's bases-loaded blast established a 10-run lead and a "mercy rule" victory after five innings.

Former Dunkirk and Niagara County CC hurler Alex Kubera pitched the opener for Team Deb, then came on in the bottom of the seventh to get the final three outs in the second game.

The NABF World Series is the last scheduled to be hosted by Battle Creek under the present agreement.