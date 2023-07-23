The Buffalo Bisons showed resilience Sunday in coming from behind to defeat the Syracuse Mets, 10-9, in 10 innings at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Bisons lost a heartbreaker Saturday night, as Syracuse scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to steal an 8-7 decision. It looked like another blown lead might cost the Herd when the Mets scored three runs in the eighth Sunday to take a 9-7 lead.

But Buffalo second baseman Davis Schneider hit a two-run home run to center field with two outs in the top of the ninth to tie the game.

Then Tanner Morris hit a line drive single to center in the 10th to score Orelvis Martinez, who started the inning on second base.

Thomas Hatch, the 28-year-old right-hander in this third season in Buffalo, struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th to get the win. He’s 4-2.

For the 24-year-old Schneider, the homer was his career-high 19th of the season, which ties him for seventh in the International League. Schneider hit 16 homers across three levels of minor league ball last year. He never had hit double digits in homers in five previous minor-league seasons. Schneider is batting .269.

The Bisons (12-8) stand a game out of first place in the IL East for the second half of the season. Buffalo is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

Buffalo is off Monday and returns to Sahlen Field at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday for a game against Scranton/Wilkes Barre, the start of a six-game homestand.

A grand slam homer by No. 9 hitter Rafael Lantigua to center field gave Buffalo a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was the sixth homer of the season for Lantigua, a 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic who is batting .277.

Bisons starter Wes Parsons gave up five runs on four hits over the first five innings.