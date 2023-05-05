Daniel Palka belted two home runs and drove in five on Friday to lead the Worcester Red Sox to a 14-2 victory over the Bisons.

The teams will play a doubleheader today starting at 4:05 p.m.

The Bisons (12-18) got off to a good start, scoring twice in the top of the first inning. With one out, Ernie Clement and Spencer Horwitz drew walks. Jordan Luplow singled to center to score Clement and send Horwitz to third. Wynton Bernard’s sacrifice fly scored Horwitz.

It was all uphill from there, as the Red Sox scored five runs in the bottom of the inning and never trailed again.

David Hamilton led off with a walk and stole second. After Niko Goodrum walked, they executed a double steal to put runners at second and third. Wilyer Abreu walked to load the bases. Greg Allen cracked a two-run single, putting runners on the corners. After Allen stole second, Palka knocked in two run with a single. Palka later scored on a single by Caleb Hamilton.

Worcester added single runs in the second and fourth innings, and scored three in the fifth. The Red Sox put the game away with four runs in the sixth.

Buffalo collected just four hits, with Davis Schneider going 2-for-4. Drew Hutchison (0-2) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits and five walks over four innings. He struck out one.

Palka went 4-for-5 and scored three runs for Worcester. Jorge Alfaro went 3-for-6 with two doubles and Ryan Fitzgerald hit a solo homer in the fifth.

James Paxton (2-3) picked up the win for the Red Sox, allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out four.