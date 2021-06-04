Cue the noise: The Astros are spending the weekend in Sahlen Field

“You can tell the amount of hostility and the amount of hatred in the stands,” Baker said. “How many in the stands have never done anything wrong in their life? We paid the price for it. How many people have not cheated on a test or whatever at some point in time? It’s easy if you live in glass houses, but I don’t think anybody lives in glass houses.

“I think that sometimes we need to look at ourselves before you spew hate on somebody else. It’s a sad situation for America, to me, when you hear things. I mean, what are the kids supposed to think in the stands? And some of them are kids that are following their parents. It’s sad to me. People make mistakes. We paid for ours, and I wish they’d leave it alone.”

On the field, the Astros have ignored the haters and forged on. They hit Buffalo in a battle with Oakland for first place in the American League West, sitting at 31-25 and trailing by one game after Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.