Casey Lawrence had a stellar outing on Wednesday, but the Buffalo Bisons’ starting pitcher got no help from his offense as the Herd fell 1-0 to the Iowa Cubs at Sahlen Field.

Lawrence (0-3) allowed one run on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out 10. Bisons relievers Hayden Juenger and Nate Pearson combined to pitch three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out five.

Iowa scored the lone run of the game in the second inning.

David Bote led off with a single before Darius Hill lined out to left field. Brennen Davis singled to right, sending Bote to third base. Bote scored on Jake Slaughter’s single.

Buffalo’s offense managed just three singles, including two by Ernie Clement, off five Cubs pitchers. Jordan Luplow, who on Monday was demoted by the Toronto Blue Jays, had the other single.

Caleb Kilian (1-0) picked up the win for Iowa, pitching five innings, allowing all three hits and no walks. He struck out four. Ryan Borucki, a former Blue Jays hurler, pitched a hitless sixth inning with one strike out. Jeremiah Estrada walked two batters in the seventh, but escaped the jam by getting Rob Brantly to pop out and Clement to fly out to end the inning.

Tyler Duffey allowed one walk and struck out one in the eighth and Manuel Rodriguez made things interesting by walking two batters in the ninth, but earned his second save by getting Clement to ground into a bases-loaded double play to end the game.

Buffalo (6-9) and Iowa (9-4) will play a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5:35 p.m. Zach Thompson (0-0) is expected to take the mound for the Bisons in the first game.